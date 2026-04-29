GOP Congressman: MSM Reporter Wished Death on Trump as Shots Were Fired at WHCA Dinner

America has been given a reminder of the depths of news media hatred for President Donald Trump, courtesy of Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee.

Even as Saturday’s assassination attempt was unfolding, at least one news media member made no secret of her wish that Trump would be killed as a result.

In a video posted to X by the Daily Wire’s Lynden Blake, Ogles spoke about what took place after shots were fired at the Washington Hilton and members of the White House Correspondents’ Association and other guests were hiding under tables.

“There was a reporter, I probably shouldn’t say this, but I’m going to say it,” he said.

“There was a reporter in the room who was under a table, and when the shots went off and everybody’s hiding, she said, ‘I hope they kill the orange MF.’”

WATCH: Rep @AndyOgles told me he heard a reporter at the WHCD Saturday night say “I hope they kill the orange MF” (talking about President Trump) while she was hiding from the shooter. pic.twitter.com/GuRwowtNAf — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) April 27, 2026

Ogles expressed shock that the sentiment was embraced so openly.

“That was a journalist in the room who was hoping that when she stood up, the President of the United States would be dead,” he added.

Ogles said the incident is a microcosm of how far the left has dragged down the nation.

“So I’m coming to a public venue where I know it might be hostile, to expose myself to an honest dialogue, an open dialogue. If you ask me a question and I don’t have an answer, I will get you something in writing, or we can talk on the phone,” he continued.

“But when you have members of the press openly enticing, hoping, talking about killing the chief executive officer of this country, again, Muslim, Jew, Hindu, I don’t care. That’s a problem.”

Asked to repeat the comment, Ogles said the reporter remarked, “‘I hope they killed the orange MF.’”

Ogles later posted the video on his own X account, writing, “To the Left, it’s no longer a battlefield of ideas; it’s open warfare.”

In an opinion piece for the New York Post, Karol Markowicz noted that hateful rhetoric from the left has become so commonplace that there are no extremes anymore.

“We’ve become desensitized to violent rhetoric like this when it comes from the left, specifically because it is mimicked by Democratic elected officials,” she wrote.

“Democrats can put a stop to this. They can say this rhetoric doesn’t represent them, and make it abundantly clear they won’t stand for violence,” she added.

“They can tell the truth and call a halt to the intense hatred that’s motivating sick people to take their best shot at our president. If they don’t, the American people should see their silence as tacit approval.”

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