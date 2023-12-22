GOP Congressman Reveals Colleagues Are Personally 'Compromised' to Not Release Epstein Flight Logs

One of the greatest fears in the halls of Congress is that the voters will find out who has been naughty while pretending to be nice, according to a Republican congressman who says reluctance to release flight logs that would show who flew with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is a symptom of a deeper disease.

Media accounts have dubbed the jet used by the alleged sex trafficker as the “Lolita Express” in reference to the young girls connected to Epstein, who died in 2019.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee has tried to have the flight logs subpoenaed, only to have no action taken by Democrats, who control the Senate.

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said he believes legislators fear what might come out about them, and not only in connection with Epstein.

“Too many of my colleagues, I’m afraid, are compromised in this area for whatever reason,” he said this week, according to Newsweek, saying votes are influenced by the threat of exposure.

“So, obviously, the Congress has been compromised, and this continues on through the White House, through the Justice Department. The trash can is very deep.

“It’s not a swamp — it’s an open sewer,” he said.

🚨Rep. @TimBurchett CONFIRMS there are members of Congress who are currently being blackmailed to not release the information pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein: “I believe so, one hundred percent. We’ve got to start electing people with guts in both parties.” pic.twitter.com/hqS78hJnke — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2023

In a post on X, Burchett said in an interview that he “100 percent” believes people in Congress have been compromised by their sexual behavior.

Burchett said those gathering dirt on legislators are those who want policies crafted to keep them on top.

“You’ve got powerful people, and they write the big checks,” Burchett said, adding that he is speaking of individuals out for personal gain, saying “they hate this country.”

He said legislators find themselves entrapped.

Rep. @TimBurchett exposes how government officials are BLACKMAILED: “This is how it works: You’re out of the country, out of town.. and some, whatever you’re into—comes up to you, they’re very attractive and laughing at your jokes. Next thing you know, you’re in the hotel room… pic.twitter.com/o6gQ8jEjSY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2023

“You know the old honeypot. The Russians do that, and I’m sure Members of Congress have been caught up,” he said in more interview footage posted to X.

“Why in the world would good conservatives vote for crazy stuff like what we’ve been seeing out of Congress? Here’s how it works. You’re visiting, you’re out of the country or out of town or you’re in a motel or at a bar in DC and, whatever you’re into – women, men, whatever – comes up and they’re very attractive and they’re laughing at your jokes. And you’re buying them a drink,” Burchett said.

Members of Congress are being blackmailed. Rep. @TimBurchett broke the internet on The Benny Show for speaking out on it. Thank you @JesseBWatters for covering pic.twitter.com/x95jjQshgy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 22, 2023

“Next thing you know, you’re in the motel room with them naked, and next thing you know you’re about to make a key vote, and what happens? Some well-dressed person comes up and whispers in your ear, ‘Hey man, there’s tapes out on you. Were you in a motel room on whatever with whoever? And you’re like, ‘Oh.’ And they (say), ‘You really ought not to be voting for this thing.’ And what do they do? It’s human nature.”

Burchett said compromising behavior is not rooted in one side of the aisle or the other.

“No man or no woman actually is on an island, and they know what to get at. If it’s women, drugs, booze, it will find you in D.C. and in most elected offices. And that’s what people in power and influence do,” he said.

“I’ve been in this game my whole life. I’ve spent 16 years in the state legislature in Tennessee and eight years as county mayor, and now I’m in my fifth year in Congress. The stakes are higher, but the game is still the same.”

I travel with my husband at all times. If he cannot come with me, I have a female staffer as an alibi. I don’t even touch alcohol in DC. DC can be a nasty place. Keep your circle tight and just anticipate you’re always being watched. That is how this game operates. https://t.co/pOpI7FIVXf — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) December 22, 2023

Although Congress has not acted on the Epstein flight logs, a federal judge has ordered the release of a trove of names early next year.

During the trial of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking charges, pilot Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. said that during the years he flew Epstein’s private jet, passengers included former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew, The Associated Press reported two years ago.

During the trial, Visoski said he never saw any sexual incidents on the plane.

A report in The Sun expanded the flight list to include actor Kevin Spacey, model Naomi Campbell and lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

