GOP Congressman Says Soleimani Family Was 'Dressed Like a Bunch of Hookers' While Living It Up in US

Republican Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee said the family of deceased Iranian General Qasem Soleimani “dressed like a bunch of hookers” while living a lavish lifestyle inside the U.S., during a Monday interview with Fox News.

Fox News host Will Cain pointed out how Soleimani’s family members were “very active” on social media sites like Instagram and Facebook, adding that they appear to be living a “glamorous, very fabulous lifestyle” that included “posing with helicopters and airplanes and luxury brands.”

Cain said this extravagant lifestyle is coming to an end, as the U.S. is preparing to deport Soleimani’s niece and grandniece, after they continued to post disparaging remarks about America while simultaneously praising Iran.

“Well, they were dressed like a bunch of hookers,” Burchett replied. “And they wouldn’t be able to do that in their own dadgum country, that’s for sure. And you have to ask yourself, what the heck was the Biden and Obama administrations doing?”

“Obama was sending them pallets of cash,” he continued. “Biden was letting everybody in over our border. We’ve been told maybe we could have 500 members of the Taliban that have gotten into our country at some time during the last four years under the Biden administration.”

Cain: Visas have been pulled away from these two women living in Los Angeles. Very fabulous lifestyle that they were living, posing with luxury brands. Burchett: They’re dressed like hookers. Let her dress like that in her own country. pic.twitter.com/Sxh2q7ahOb — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

The GOP lawmaker said the United States must start cleaning house when it comes to people like this and even suggested that a corrupt non-profit or NGO likely provided Soleimani’s family U.S. taxpayer money to come here to bash America.

“But we ought to start – we need a cleaning. And this needs to start right now,” Burchett explained. “This is a perfect example of what we need to be doing, because I guarantee you the money they’re spending is probably somehow shipped over there to an NGO in one of those countries from American taxpayers or the United Nations.”

“And they come back over here, and they trash this great country,” he concluded. “And they all need to go back. Let her dress like that in Iran and see how far — she’ll get hung off of a building, is what they will do.”

President Donald Trump announced the killing of Soleimani in January of 2020, calling him “the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world.”

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said following his death.

“Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous: To terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American, we will find you; we will eliminate you,” the president declared. “We will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans, and our allies.”

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