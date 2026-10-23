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Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks with media gathered outside Mercado Central on Aug. 11, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks with media gathered outside Mercado Central on Aug. 11, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

GOP Congressman Set to Initiate Expulsion Process for 'Ilhan Omar' Based on DOJ Findings

 By Jack Davis  October 23, 2026 at 2:20pm
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The far-left agitator known as Ilhan Omar should be known by the title of “former member of Congress,” according to a Republican lawmaker.

Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican from Florida, said he will lead a drive to boot the Minnesota Democratic lawmaker from the House of Representatives if she is found guilty of immigration fraud, according to Fox News.

Fine’s remarks followed a revelation that a federal court filing identified Omar as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” calling “Ilhan Abdullahi Omar” an alias.

“I assume that she’s not a citizen, so we might not even have to do that,” Fine said.

“You can’t be in Congress if you’re not a citizen of the United States, but if it isn’t automatic, I absolutely will demand expulsion immediately,” he added.

Fine said Democrats will not concern themselves with the truth and will stand by Omar.

“I don’t think Democrats think you should have to be American. They don’t believe in borders,” Fine said. “They’ve made that clear. They don’t believe in America.”

Expelling a member of Congress takes a two-thirds majority of the House.

Fine said Democrats are forgetting that the investigation into Omar began in the Biden era.

Related:
Alan Dershowitz Says It's 'Very Likely' Ilhan Omar Ends Up Being Deported

“Democrats don’t get held accountable for anything, and they agree on this agenda that is anti-American and anti-citizen,” Fine said.

As noted by The Hill, Fine called Omar a “terrorist” in 2025.

President Donald Trump recently said Omar should save everyone time and leave now.

“It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with,” he posted on Truth Social.

Should Ilhan Omar be expelled from Congress if found guilty of immigration fraud?

“When asked whether or not she married her brother, she said, ‘Not to my knowledge.’ In other words, she somehow didn’t know?” he posted.

“Therefore, because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress. Please inform the Speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson, that the Dumocrat Party has just conceded her seat. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, her real name, has openly admitted to FRAUD, and she will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this August Body from this point forth,” he wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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