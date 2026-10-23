The far-left agitator known as Ilhan Omar should be known by the title of “former member of Congress,” according to a Republican lawmaker.

Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican from Florida, said he will lead a drive to boot the Minnesota Democratic lawmaker from the House of Representatives if she is found guilty of immigration fraud, according to Fox News.

Fine’s remarks followed a revelation that a federal court filing identified Omar as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” calling “Ilhan Abdullahi Omar” an alias.

.@Ilhan Elmi is not a real citizen of this country. She lied her way into America. If the DOJ confirms what we already know, she has no place in Congress. I will demand her expulsion immediately. https://t.co/Svix3by61w — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) October 23, 2026

“I assume that she’s not a citizen, so we might not even have to do that,” Fine said.

“You can’t be in Congress if you’re not a citizen of the United States, but if it isn’t automatic, I absolutely will demand expulsion immediately,” he added.

Fine said Democrats will not concern themselves with the truth and will stand by Omar.

Ilhan Elmi. https://t.co/K2MunG4oUb — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) October 21, 2026

“I don’t think Democrats think you should have to be American. They don’t believe in borders,” Fine said. “They’ve made that clear. They don’t believe in America.”

Expelling a member of Congress takes a two-thirds majority of the House.

Fine said Democrats are forgetting that the investigation into Omar began in the Biden era.

“Democrats don’t get held accountable for anything, and they agree on this agenda that is anti-American and anti-citizen,” Fine said.

🚨 JUST NOW: Ilhan Nur Said Elmi just VOTED in Minnesota, and scurried away from reporters The question is, did she vote under her REAL name, or her alleged FAKE name, “Ilhan Omar”? Because the latter is likely a federal crime! https://t.co/WPVvk1cLYu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2026

As noted by The Hill, Fine called Omar a “terrorist” in 2025.

President Donald Trump recently said Omar should save everyone time and leave now.

“It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with,” he posted on Truth Social.

Should Ilhan Omar be expelled from Congress if found guilty of immigration fraud? Yes, she must go No, she should stay Depends on the findings Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, she must go 100% (87 votes) No, she should stay 0% (0 votes) Depends on the findings 0% (0 votes) Not sure 0% (0 votes)

“When asked whether or not she married her brother, she said, ‘Not to my knowledge.’ In other words, she somehow didn’t know?” he posted.

“Therefore, because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress. Please inform the Speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson, that the Dumocrat Party has just conceded her seat. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, her real name, has openly admitted to FRAUD, and she will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this August Body from this point forth,” he wrote.

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