Hunter Biden is enjoying an extremely successful art career. Perhaps a little too successful.

I’m no modern art aficionado, so you be the judge of Biden’s paintings.

According to Fox News, art dealer Georges Bergès is selling these works to anonymous buyers at prices between $75,000 and $500,000.

Ridiculous art has sold for ridiculous prices before — one artist once sold cans filled with his own feces for $300,000 — but there is something a little suspicious about Biden’s burgeoning career.

After all, he is the son of the president of the United States.

One Republican congressman feels the same way, and he’s taking action to find out more.

Fox reported that Rep. Michael Waltz, a Republican from Florida, would introduce the Preventing Anonymous Income by Necessitating Transparency of Executive Relatives Act on Wednesday.

Currently, sitting presidents are required to disclose the finances of their spouses and dependent children. The PAINTER Act would require presidents to report the finances of their non-dependent children as well.

“The public deserves to know who is buying Hunter Biden’s paintings and why,” Waltz tweeted on Tuesday.

I'm introducing the PAINTER Act in the House that calls for much needed transparency from the White House. The public deserves to know who is buying Hunter Biden's paintings and why.https://t.co/KzTvrQFFRw — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 28, 2021

He added in a statement to Fox that the bill is aimed at stopping “the obvious and shameless grift that’s going on with Hunter Biden’s art sales, for which he is obviously not qualified to do and is only doing to continue to profit off of his family name.”

“Look, this is just an obvious and despicable trend,” Waltz added in a Tuesday phone call with Fox, adding that Hunter Biden is “an equity holder in the China nuclear power group that is blacklisted for trying to steal American warhead technology.”

“What this is about is putting some transparency in place. … And it’s sad the Biden family won’t do it voluntarily, that we have to legislate this. So that’s what it’s getting after.”

Waltz also pointed to Hunter Biden’s dealings with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma and his “long, sad history of selling the Biden name for influence.”

“We have to do something about it,” he concluded.

The PAINTER Act seems like a win for political transparency. If President Joe Biden truly has no hand in his son’s art career, then he should have nothing to fear.

The Democratic Party is not at all interested in transparency, though.

I would be shocked if the PAINTER Act passes, but Waltz gets points from me for even making the effort to hold the president accountable.

