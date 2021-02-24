Republican Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn warned Democratic leaders on Wednesday that Republicans will use “every tool in the legislative arsenal” to block efforts to repeal the Hyde Amendment, according to a letter exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly promised to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funds for abortions.

His assurances are backed by Democratic leadership and pro-abortion advocates pushing to ax the amendment.

Lamborn highlighted “troubling” rhetoric in his Wednesday letter, signed by more than 80 members of Congress, to Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders.

“This troubling language seems aimed at abdicating the responsibility we have to protect and defend the sanctity of human life, specifically unborn life,” he wrote.

TRENDING: Biden Does It Again, Nukes 1,500 Jobs That Would Have Paid $150 Million Per Year

The Republican congressman cited a comment made by Democratic Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro at a December hearing on the Hyde Amendment, calling her comments “deeply disturbing.”

DeLauro called Hyde a “discriminatory policy” and vowed that “this is the last year” it would be carried.

“The Hyde Amendment has protected nearly 2.5 million lives since its first inclusion in an appropriations bill in 1976,” Lamborn wrote.

“Democrat majorities in Congress were instrumental in the first passage of the amendment, as 295 Democrats in the House and Senate supported the measure.”

Do you think Democrats will successfully repeal the Hyde Amendment? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 17% (4 Votes) 83% (19 Votes)

Lamborn emphasized that Democrats are attempting to repeal Hyde “against the will of a majority of American people.”

A recent Marist poll found that almost six in 10 Americans oppose using tax dollars to pay for abortions in the United States and more than three in four Americans oppose funding abortions with taxpayer dollars abroad.

“We cannot and will not allow this to stand,” he said.

“Let me be clear: we are willing to use every tool in the legislative arsenal necessary to block your efforts and protect unborn life,” Lamborn wrote. “Any assault on life and the consciences of American taxpayers must be stopped.”

The congressman pushed Democratic leadership to reconsider their “extreme and divisive break with historical precedent.”

RELATED: Priest Declares Joe Biden 'The Most Aggressively Anti-Catholic President in History'

“The last thing a political party that claims to champion protecting the vulnerable should do is advance a radical abortion agenda endangering the lives of millions of Americans,” he said.

“We plan to counter your pro-abortion efforts every step of the way.”

Lamborn said it is “unconscionable” that DeLauro would use her power to try to eliminate Hyde in a statement to the DCNF.

“For 44 years, Democrats, including Joe Biden, have supported the Hyde Amendment,” Lamborn said.

“Now they are attempting to force their radical leftist abortion agenda on all Americans. … My colleagues and I are dedicated to using every tool in our legislative arsenal to block their efforts.

“I hope the majority of Americans simply do not want their tax dollars used to abort unborn children. They’ve crossed the line on this, and I’m ready to fight back. I will always be a voice for the most vulnerable in our society,” Lamborn said.

Biden supported the Hyde Amendment up until June 2019.

At the time, presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, along with former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and then-Sen. Kamala Harris, had pledged to repeal the Hyde Amendment should they be elected president in 2020.

Biden’s campaign confirmed to NBC on June 5, 2019, that though he supported Roe v. Wade, he still supported Hyde as well. The statement was greeted with strong backlash from pro-abortion groups, left-wing activists, and fellow Democratic candidates. Within 24 hours of reaffirming his support for Hyde, Biden announced on June 6, 2019, that he could “no longer support an amendment” that cuts off abortion funding. The former vice president cited attacks on abortion legislation from GOP lawmakers as a reason for his switch. Kamala Harris, now Biden’s vice president, attacked him for his flip during the July Democratic presidential primary debate. She called his former stances on abortion “unacceptable.” “Why did it take you so long to change your position on the Hyde Amendment?” Harris asked Biden. “Why did it take so long until you were running for president to change your position on the Hyde Amendment?” Shortly after taking office, Biden revoked the Mexico City policy, which prevented federal funds from going to abortions abroad.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.