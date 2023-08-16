“The hope of a Christian is inseparable from his faith. Whoever believes in the divine inspiration of the Holy Scriptures must hope that the religion of Jesus shall prevail throughout the earth.” – John Quincy Adams

“It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the gospel of Jesus Christ.” – Patrick Henry

There is no doubt that we have fallen a very long way from the openness in which our founders espoused their faith, but when a Republican congressman calls a Christian “bigoted” and demands a retraction of an expression of the basic tenets of Christianity, it demands a response from those of us who are still holding the line.

Republican Rep. Max Miller got a rude awakening on X (formerly Twitter) when he decided to go “woke” and chastize a Christian woman for espousing a fundamental Christian belief: “There’s no hope for any of us outside of having faith in Jesus Christ alone.”

There’s no hope for any of us outside of having faith in Jesus Christ alone. — Lizzie Marbach (@LizzieMarbach) August 15, 2023



The post was written by Lizzie Marbach, a former Ohio GOP employee, according to Fox News.

She was, of course, paraphrasing John 4:16 from the Bible, which says Jesus answered, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

Miller responded to her tweet, writing, “This is one of the most bigoted tweets I have ever seen. Delete it, Lizzie.”

He added, “Religious freedom in the United States applies to every religion. You have gone too far.”

This is one of the most bigoted tweets I have ever seen. Delete it, Lizzie. Religious freedom in the United States applies to every religion. You have gone too far. https://t.co/QCx8oAT1Kr — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) August 15, 2023

Miller was completely wrong — Marbach wasn’t denying anyone their religious freedom.

She was just exercising hers.

Shockingly, one of the people who came to Marbach’s defense was outspoken left-wing congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

“No! Stating the core beliefs or principles of your faith isn’t bigoted as Lizzie did, its religious freedom and no one should be scolded for that,” Omar said in Marbach’s defense.

“It’s also wrong to speak about religious freedom while simultaneously harassing people who freely express their beliefs,” she added.

No! Stating the core beliefs or principles of your faith isn’t bigoted as Lizzie did, its religious freedom and no one should be scolded for that. It’s also wrong to speak about religious freedom while simultaneously harassing people who freely express their beliefs. https://t.co/NbgKr1MvIi — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 16, 2023

It was a shameful thing for a Democrat, especially one as far-left as Omar, to be the one correcting a so-called conservative representative.

Twitter users also came to Marbach’s defense, calling for Miller’s resignation for his bigoted tweet.

Max Miller should resign for his bigotry against Lizzie. https://t.co/ukP3TLAUDv — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) August 15, 2023

Max Miller should resign in shame. — Getty’s Uncle (@red_barchetta2) August 16, 2023

“Resign and seek Jesus!” one tweet said.

Max Miller is bad at his job. Resign and seek Jesus! — Nick D’Agostino (@basedNickDags) August 15, 2023

Eventually, Miller apologized, admitting he had made a mistake, although he never actually specified what that mistake was. Nor did he explain what “message” he had meant to convey.

“I posted something earlier that conveyed a message I did not intend. I will not try to hide my mistake or run from it. I sincerely apologize to Lizzie and to everyone who read my post.” Miller wrote.

I posted something earlier that conveyed a message I did not intend. I will not try to hide my mistake or run from it. I sincerely apologize to Lizzie and to everyone who read my post. https://t.co/PNd8iSdNCS — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) August 16, 2023

Whether or not his constituents believed his apology, Marbach, in true Christian form, accepted his apology, posting a screenshot of the section on forgiveness from Matthew 18:21-35 and writing, “Max, I accept your apology 100%. However the truth is that it is not me from whom you need forgiveness, but God himself. I genuinely pray you seek Him and find salvation!”

Max, I accept your apology 100%. However the truth is that it is not me from whom you need forgiveness, but God himself. I genuinely pray you seek Him and find salvation! https://t.co/6f07pHwxBE pic.twitter.com/hhJtCg8C3n — Lizzie Marbach (@LizzieMarbach) August 16, 2023

Ben Zeisloft, a former writer for The Daily Wire, was a little more direct.

“Sir, your offense was not merely against the author of that tweet, but the Author of your very life and the divinely inspired word she was quoting: ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6),'” he wrote.

“Jesus is rightly called the King of the Jews: he died not only to save the Gentiles, but the Jews to whom the promise of salvation had originally been given (Romans 3:1-8) but who crucified their Messiah (Acts 2:22-24). Jesus came to your people, but you rejected him.”

“Repent of your sins and receive salvation in his name. Judge according to his righteous laws and submit to him in your work as a civil magistrate (Psalm 2:1-12). I and thousands of other Christians are praying for you, sir (1 Timothy 2:1-4). May the Lord be with you.”

Sir, your offense was not merely against the author of that tweet, but the Author of your very life and the divinely inspired word she was quoting: “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6). Jesus is rightly called the… — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) August 16, 2023



Truth is truth and it does not change its form.

But we live in a time when it is considered tolerant to say that there are multiple genders and bigoted to say that the only way to the Father is through His son, Jesus Christ.

And the tide is so strong that even Republicans are being taken away by the current.

But Hebrews 6:19 says, “We have this as a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul, a hope that enters into the inner place behind the curtain.”

For Christians, that hope is Jesus Christ, the author and finisher of our faith.

He is the only anchor that holds.

