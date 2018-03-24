GOP Congressmen Issue Ominous Impeachment Warning

A pair of Arizona GOP congressmen predicted on Saturday that if House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi regained the speaker’s gavel, her first move would be to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

One of the lawmakers added that if the measure passed in the House, a Republican-controlled Senate may not have Trump’s back.

Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar — both members of the Freedom Caucus — encouraged attendees at the Western Conservative Conference in Phoenix not to lose heart in the wake of the passage of the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill on Friday.

Both voted against the measure, but they recognized Trump really did not like the bill either.

“If you think that was a bad budget, you let Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi get a hold the next budget. They had enough of a hand in this budget,” said Biggs.

“The first step the Democrats will do if they get the House, the first step …They will introduce a resolution of impeachment,” the congressman added.

“We cannot let that happen. We dare not.”

Gosar agreed and said, “If (Pelosi) turns the tables and wins the House that will be her first motion to do: to impeach the president.”

He added even if Republicans retain control of the Senate (as many political watchers expect they will), there may be enough lawmakers who turn on Trump and vote to convict and remove him from office.

In an interview with The Western Journal, Gosar elaborated: “Most people believe (Pelosi) can get the House to move forward, but almost everybody points that it will never happen in the Senate. I disagree.”

“There are plenty of senators running for 2020 (who) will put their own skin on the line as never Trumpers and will probably vote against the president to save their own hide, so I would never count (it) out,” he said.

A majority vote is required for an impeachment to succeed in the House. If it is approved by that body, a two-thirds vote is needed in the Senate to convict a president and remove him or her from office.

Though Pelosi and Minority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer came out against their colleague Rep. Al Green’s articles of impeachment last fall, Gosar believes the Democrat leaders just did not agree with its timing.

Pelosi is trying to fly under the radar on the issue for the moment, according to Gosar’s assessment.

Pelosi and Hoyer released a joint statement in December following Green’s introduction of the articles of impeachment saying, “Now is not the time to consider articles of impeachment.”

“Congress faces a vast set of urgent, overdue priorities for the American people,” they said. “Democrats are firmly focused on taking real, effective steps to improve the lives of hard-working Americans and defeating Republicans’ cruel barrage of attacks on the middle class.”

As previously reported by The Western Journal, multiple conservative commentators, including Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, and National Review’s Andrew McCarthy believe the true purpose of Mueller’s investigation, at this point, is to try to lay the groundwork for Congress to impeach Trump.

