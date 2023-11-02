South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace said that the idea of being on the short list of potential picks to serve as former President Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024 is “intriguing.”

Mace made the comment in response to a question from Charlamagne Tha God on Monday night’s “The Daily Show.”

The interview opened pleasantly enough, with the host and the congresswoman noting that not only were their mothers both teachers, they both taught at Stratford High School at the same time — and that both Charlamagne and Mace had graduated from that school.

Mace dropped out of that high school; not long after, Charlamagne was kicked out.

Mace noted, and her host agreed, that the fact that they had both been so successful was a testament to “hard work and to values.”

About seven minutes into the interview, however, Charlamagne turned to speculation about 2024.

“People are saying you’re on the short list to be Trump’s VP,” he said. “After seeing what happened to [former Vice President] Mike Pence, someone who was once claimed [to be] the future of the GOP by S.E. Cupp, is being Trump’s running mate really worth it?”

Mace at first provided a very politician-sounding response, noting that she hadn’t been asked about running alongside the former president.

“Well, I haven’t been asked yet,” she said, smiling. “And my focus is now on South Carolina, as it always will be.

“And I understand why people might be talking about it,” she added. “I do a lot for women’s issues, and Republicans lost women last year. But my focus today as it always will be — I love the low country where you and I grew up in, and that’s where my focus is.”

Charlamagne wasn’t quite going to be satisfied with that sort of non-answer, however.

“Is it intriguing, though?” he asked as a follow-up.

“I think it’s intriguing,” Mace allowed. “It’s interesting, and I think it’s a conversation we need to have. Because I want my little girl to know that she can be president one day. And I want to see Republicans put women on the ticket, vice president, presidential.

“I mean, I want to see that happen because I want little girls everywhere to know they, too, can be president one day. So I think it’s an important conversation to have.”

You can watch the entire interview here:







Newsweek noted in September that Trump’s short list of potential running mates included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida. It also mentioned former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, but as she has since announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate, the possibility of her being Trump’s final choice seems remote.

Mace was not mentioned in the Newsweek piece.

