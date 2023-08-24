Wednesday’s first Republican primary debate on Fox News in Milwaukee saw two candidates booed right out of the gate on Wednesday evening.

As the eight candidates who qualified and showed up were each being introduced, two of them were booed loudly by a raucous Wisconsin crowd.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were not warmly received.

Chris Christie gets booed lol (Asa Hutchinson did too) pic.twitter.com/vMobaR5J52 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the crowd showered praise on former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott and Gov. Doug Burgum.

Former President Donald Trump was not in attendance after he skipped the event. A previously recorded interview with Tucker Carlson was scheduled to start at the same time as the debate.

Hutchinson has been criticized for his veto of a bill in Arkansas that was written to ban irreversible gender treatments and surgeries on children in 2021.

The veto was later overridden, but Hutchinson gained negative attention last month when he was asked about it by Carlson at the Blaze Media’s Summit.

Carlson grilled Hutchinson about whether he felt the surgeries are medical care for children who are convinced they can change their gender.

Hutchinson appeared peeved by the line of questioning and refused to offer a clear answer.

Christie, meanwhile, has lost popularity among many conservatives in recent years for his ongoing feud with Trump.

