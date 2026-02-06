GOP Demands Investigation into Justice Jackson After Her Grammy Stunt

One of the more polarizing members of the Supreme Court was seen loud and proud at an even more polarizing public event.

And the GOP has a bone to pick with her.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the controversial SCOTUS pick of former President Joe Biden, was at the most recent edition of the Grammys.

According to Fox News, Jackson was apparently at the highly politicized event because she was nominated for an award for narrating the audiobook version of her memoir, “Lovely One.”

While that seems a legitimate reason to attend the annual award show, Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn doesn’t think that’s legitimate enough given the highly partisan nature of the Grammys.

On Thursday, Blackburn sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts demanding an investigation into Jackson’s Grammy appearance.

“I write today regarding recent reporting about Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s attendance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, February 1, and the ethical questions raised by her attendance at such a highly politicized event,” Blackburn wrote. “For the following reasons, I urge you to conduct a thorough investigation into Justice Jackson’s attendance at this event and whether her presence at such an event complies with the obligation that a Supreme Court justice ‘act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.’

“While it is by no means unheard of or unusual for a Supreme Court justice to attend a public function, very rarely — if ever — have justices of our nation’s highest Court been present at an event at which attendees have amplified such far-left rhetoric.

“Many of the attendees wore lapel pins that read ‘ICE OUT,’ an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) adage. One Grammy winner that evening opened his acceptance speech by stating, ‘Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ‘ICE out,’ which was received with thunderous applause by the crowd.

“Another award recipient that evening noted in her acceptance speech that ‘No one is illegal on stolen land,’ going on to say that ‘we need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting… And f*** ICE…’

“These statements were just two of many polarized, highly charged anti-law enforcement sentiments from that evening. It is important to note that Justice Jackson was present in the audience throughout the event.”

Fox News reported that Jackson was seen visibly clapping for much of the anti-ICE sentiment.

Blackburn also took the letter as a chance to call out the seeming hypocrisy of the left, who have often hounded Justices Sam Alito and Clarence Thomas — two of the more conservative justices.

“Congressional Democrats and the legacy media have spent years smearing Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices as corrupt, partisan, and having engaged in conduct that violates the Court’s Code of Conduct,” Blackburn said. “In one particularly egregious example, Senators Durbin and Whitehouse sent you a letter urging you to ‘take appropriate steps to ensure that Justice Alito will recuse himself in any cases related to the 2020 presidential election and January 6th attack on the Capitol’ simply because Justice Alito’s wife flew a Revolutionary War-era flag outside of their home.

“Similarly, Senate Democrats spent months claiming — falsely — that Justice Thomas violated the Court’s ethics code because he went on vacation with a long-time friend.

“These public smear campaigns orchestrated by congressional Democrats and amplified by the mainstream media were baseless and a pathetic attempt to influence the decision-making process of the Court.”

One of Blackburn’s biggest concerns? Whether or not Jackson can now be trusted to remain impartial in any potential SCOTUS cases involving immigration.

“Unlike these meritless claims against Justice Alito and Justice Thomas, there are serious questions regarding Justice Jackson’s participation in such a brazenly political, anti-law enforcement event and her ability to remain an impartial member of the Supreme Court,” she said. “In addition to its requirement that justices remain impartial, the Court’s Code of Conduct also states that recusal should apply ‘where an unbiased and reasonable person who is aware of all relevant circumstances would doubt that the Justice could fairly discharge his or her duties.’

“Following Justice Jackson’s participation in such a partisan and inflammatory event, an investigation into her ability to remain impartial with respect to immigration matters that come before the Court is urgently needed.

“I urge you to initiate an investigation into Justice Jackson’s attendance at this event and if her participation in any way would require recusal from matters that will come before the Court.”

