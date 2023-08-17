GOP Demands Records After Discovering Biden Used Several Fake Names, Alternate Emails While VP

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer called on the National Archives and Records Administration to turn over documents and communications from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president that overlapped with his son Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine.

Among the requests Comer made to NARA in a Thursday letter were communications Joe Biden sent or received using pseudonyms.

The committee wants “any document or communication in which a pseudonym for Vice President Joe Biden was included either as a sender, recipient, copied or was included in the contents of the document or communication, including but not limited to Robert Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware.”

These pseudonyms were used by Biden in emails recovered from Hunter’s infamous laptop, according to the New York Post.

Additionally, Comer seeks “any document or communication in which Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer was included either as a sender, recipient, copied, or was included in the contents of the document or communication.”

Archer and Schwerin were Hunter’s business partners.

In a news release, Comer noted, “Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling. We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates.”

Comer also seeks all drafts of a speech Biden delivered to the Ukrainian Rada on Dec. 9, 2015.

In testimony before the Oversight Committee last month, Archer recounted that days before Biden’s speech, he and Hunter traveled to Dubai to participate in a Burisma board meeting. Burisma executives Mykola Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharsky were also in attendance.

At one of the meetings, Archer said the executives asked Hunter to “call D.C.” in relation to the heat they were feeling from Ukrainian prosecutors.

“They requested Hunter, you know, help them with some of that pressure,” Archer said. “You know, government pressure from Ukrainian government investigations into Mykola.”

Five days after that call, Biden gave his speech in Ukraine, saying, “The office of the general prosecutor desperately needs reform.”

So Comer is probably trying to see if lines about reforming the general prosecutor’s office were added to Biden’s speech after the phone call.

That office was led by Viktor Shokin, who was investigating potential corruption at Burisma at the time.

Biden was the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine while Hunter served on Burisma’s board, earning $1 million per year.

The elder Biden demanded that then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fire Shokin or forfeit $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

At a Council on Foreign Relations meeting in January 2018, Biden spoke proudly about what transpired.

“I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the $1 billion. … I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” he recalled telling Poroshenko.

“Well, son of a b****, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” he added.

A whistleblower came forward to the FBI in 2020 to allege that Joe and Hunter Biden each received a $5 million bribe from Burisma while Joe Biden was vice president.

In June, Biden laughed off the allegations, saying, “Where’s the money?” He then added, “I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

Comer wrote in his letter to NARA:

“The Committee seeks to craft legislative solutions aimed at deficiencies it has identified in the current legal framework regarding ethics laws and disclosure of financial interests related to the immediate family members of Vice Presidents and Presidents — deficiencies that may place American national security and interests at risk.

“The Committee is concerned that foreign nationals have sought access and influence by engaging in lucrative business relationships with high-profile political figures’ immediate family members, including members of the Biden family,” the chairman added.

