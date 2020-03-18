SECTIONS
GOP & Dems Both Astounded After CNN's Dana Bash Raves About Trump's Recent Leadership

By Johnathan Jones
Published March 18, 2020 at 8:17am
Heads are spinning after CNN’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s response to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic — and for reasons that are somewhat astounding.

Dana Bash, CNN’s chief political correspondent, was complimentary of Trump after his White House media briefing on Tuesday.

Bash surprised both Democrats and Republicans when she did the unthinkable on Tuesday:

She praised the president for “being the kind of leader that people need” during the country’s coronavirus crisis.

While hot takes and cheap shots are common from CNN’s coverage of anything relating to Trump, Bash went off the reservation, and some people don’t seem to know what to make of it.

During a discussion about Trump’s media briefing earlier in the day, Bash lauded the president for his leadership.

“This was remarkable from the president of the United States. This is a nonpartisan — this is an important thing to note, and to applaud from an American standpoint — from a human standpoint,” Bash said.

“He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today, and yesterday, in a tone that people need and want and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty,” she continued.

“It is so important to hear him strike that tone of calm, and of understanding of how incredibly dire this is,” Bash added.

Bash further praised Trump for his specific answers on the logistical issues of moving important medical equipment and other goods around the country by involving the private sector.

Bash’s comments immediately provoked a rebuke from liberals online.

The CNN correspondent refused to back down from her praise of the president and expounded on her comments in a tweet Tuesday.

“As I said in the clip you posted below, this is a moment to be non-partisan, American and human – & the TONE the president set at today & yesterday’s PRESSERS were remarkably different and welcomed. That’s a fact. Let’s all take a breath and remember we are all in this together,” she wrote.

A number of conservatives also shared their shock at Bash’s comments:

While Bash in no way seemed ready to jump on the Trump train and put on a sporty Make America Great Again hat, relative to her previous statements, the establishment media pundit at the very least displayed an ability to put her country before her network’s talking points.

While her sudden approval of Trump does not excuse her previous dishonest reporting for CNN, her nonpartisan tone is certainly welcome in a deeply divided nation that finds itself in a state of fear and financial uncertainty.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
