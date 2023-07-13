GOP Rep. Greg Murphy, a licensed M.D., doesn’t think President Joe Biden is mentally fit or “running the show,” instead acting as “a puppet for a progressive left committee.”

But at least he’s looking younger than his years doing it.

In an interview with Fox Business this week, the North Carolina congressman said Biden is exhibiting the telltale signs of aging — but is also clearly trying to fend off those signs, at least outwardly, through plastic surgery.

Murphy’s appearance came after the latest acknowledgment that all is not well within the walls of the White House — this time from Axios, hardly a hive of conservative anti-Biden skepticism.

In a piece published Monday, writer Alex Thompson alleged that “Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast.”

Is Biden fit to serve? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (39 Votes) No: 99% (3744 Votes)

“The private eruptions paint a more complicated picture of Biden as a manager and president than his carefully cultivated image as a kindly uncle who loves Aviator sunglasses and ice cream,” Thompson wrote — although, just to placate the liberal-leaning Axios audience, he assured readers that “Biden’s temper comes in the form of angry interrogations rather than erratic tantrums.”

In other words: Even though angry outbursts can be a sign of dementia, no signs of dementia here! Biden’s not having erratic outbursts.

You know, like the one Biden had here during a speech in January of 2022:







Well, fine, that kind of thing can happen once. It’s not like these outbursts are frequent, like they are in this compilation of frequent, angry Biden outbursts put together by that Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson:







Not erratic. Behind closed doors. Right.

Besides being a politician, Murphy is a urological surgeon who was chief of the Division of Urology at the East Carolina University School of Medicine, according to his congressional biography.

He said that it was obvious that while Biden had tried to arrest the signs of outward decline — something that’s long been rumored — the internal mental decline was only going to get worse.

“Let’s look at Joe. He’s had so much plastic surgery, so much botox, so much filler,” Murphy told Fox Business News host Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

“That’s on the outside. I deal in a surgical field that has a lot of older patients and so I have seen patients through the years decline mentally — it’s just a fact, it’s what happens.”

Rep. Greg Murphy to Maria Bartiromo: “Let’s look at Joe. He’s had so much plastic surgery, so much botox, so much filler.” pic.twitter.com/uFQNKtQbM5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2023

“It’s what happens. And the fact that these outbursts now are happening — which again, remember, he was going to be the most gentle and [genteel] president ever — the fact that he’s having these labile emotional swings, outbursts to his staff, really speaks a form of dementia that has that. You can’t control your emotions, or if you can’t get the words out you want to, you become very frustrated.”

(Note: In the video, Murphy actually pronounced the words as “most gentle and gentile president ever,” but we’re going to assume it was either a slip of the tongue or the product of a North Carolina drawl. Since the United States has never had a Jewish president, proving which was the most “gentile” would be a rough game. The Western Journal has reached out to Murphy’s office for clarification.)

“This is all a picture of this,” Murphy continued. “I mean, come on. Let’s just be honest: The guy’s not fit for office. He never was fit for office and he surely would not be fit for another five years.”

Then he got down to cases.

“Let’s also be very, very clear: I don’t believe Joe Biden’s running the show,” Murphy said.

“If he’s a puppet for progressive left committee, as it were, headed by Obama or whatever, and he’s become the mouthpiece. I think history will show, once all the facts are out, that was absolutely the case of what’s going on.”

Rep. Greg Murphy to Maria Bartiromo: “I don’t believe Joe Biden is running the show. He’s a puppet for a progressive left committee, as it were. Headed by Obama, or whatever.” pic.twitter.com/Ycptd3JVUM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2023

These segments, alert readers will notice, are being tweeted by human liberal clip factory Aaron Rupar — as if Murphy is being cruel by accusing Biden of having plastic surgery. The comments clearly weren’t meant to be cruel, however; they were meant to be accurate.

The president’s apparent penchant for cosmetic medical help to tidy up the exterior of a high-mileage politician has long been an open secret in political circles, so much so that the late Rush Limbaugh’s nickname for him was Joe “Plugs” Biden, a reference to the very obvious fact Biden’s hairline has the strangest tendency to move itself forward in defiance of the usual rules of aging.

The same people who took similar thrills in similar speculation about former President Donald Trump’s hair — unusually toned, and occasionally tousled — apparently find this heartless.

The argument in pointing out the idiosyncrasies of Trump’s tonsorial image, however, was purely to drive home the 45th president’s vanity.

With the 46th president, as Murphy noted, the reasons for any cosmetic medical interventions are of greater import because of one simple fact: He was never fit for this office to begin with. He started in a position of profound mental decline and wants four more years in the Oval Office after having gotten steadily worse on the inside.

Don’t let the exterior fool you: Your eyes may indeed lie on occasion about Biden’s condition, but your ears certainly don’t.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.