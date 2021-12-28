Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and five other Republican senators have unveiled legislation to block federal funding to states and cities that allow foreigners to vote in U.S. elections.

“It’s ridiculous that states are allowing foreign citizens to vote,” Rubio said in a Dec. 15 news release. “However, if states and localities do let those who are not U.S. citizens to vote in elections, they shouldn’t get U.S. citizen taxpayer money.”

The son of legal Cuban immigrants introduced the “Protecting Our Democracy by Preventing Foreign Citizens from Voting Act” along with Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Rick Scott of Florida and James Lankford of Oklahoma.

Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina introduced the bill in the House of Representatives on Dec. 16.

The GOP coalition said allowing foreigners to vote dilutes the votes of U.S. citizens and unleashes a dangerous slippery slope that could compromise election integrity.

“It’s simple — U.S. citizens should be the only people voting in U.S. elections,” Daines said in a statement. “Sadly, far-Left states and cities have moved to disenfranchise Americans by allowing non-citizens to participate in our elections. This must be stopped.”

Kennedy agreed, saying allowing noncitizens to vote in our elections “makes a mockery of U.S. citizenship.”

“Some Americans were born here, and some immigrated here legally, but no citizen should have his or her vote nullified by a foreign citizen’s ballot,” he said.

Should noncitizens be allowed to vote in U.S. elections? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (458 Votes)

On Dec. 9, Democrat-controlled New York City approved a measure that will allow more than 800,000 noncitizens to vote in municipal elections. These are New York residents who have green cards or the legal right to work in the United States.

So far, these noncitizens are not allowed to vote in state or federal elections, but it’s only a matter of time before this happens since Democrats have already been agitating for illegal aliens to vote.

There goes Tucker Carlson, telling inconvenient truths again: “[Democrats] are importing huge numbers of new voters into the United States. When you say this out loud, they become absolutely hysterical and call you names. But they do that only because it’s so obviously true.” pic.twitter.com/bo5Hf94cAH — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) June 8, 2021

As we’ve seen, the radical-left policies implemented by big cities such as New York tends to metastasize nationwide, so influencing local elections ultimately influences national politics.

“Allowing non-citizens or illegal immigrants to vote, even if only in state or local elections, gives foreign nationals influence on some of the most important decisions impacting our families, our rights, and our representation in government,” Duncan said in a statement.

“Non-citizen voting has the potential to exacerbate the border crisis and cause a greater erosion of confidence in our electoral process. Voting is the hallmark of our democracy, and non-citizen voting completely undermines election integrity,” he added.

Scott agreed, saying letting noncitizens vote opens “America’s voting booths to foreign interference.”

For decades, Democrats have rabidly pushed for mass illegal immigration while simultaneously fighting to eradicate voting requirements that protect election integrity.

While they claim they care about illegal aliens and other minorities, in reality, it has always been a gimmick to expand their voting bloc.

More than 2,700 illegal immigrants apprehended in *just* Del Rio sector over the Christmas weekend. https://t.co/DH8lYZL8FA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 27, 2021

It is long past time for Republicans to crush this wide-ranging election interference and voting scam.

“Democrats are not fooling anyone with their election schemes; the latest is to allow non-citizens to vote in New York City elections,” Lankford said. “This is ridiculous — only American citizens should vote in American elections.”

He pointed out that the sacred right to vote is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, so disregarding this is unconstitutional.

“The Fifteenth Amendment guarantees the right of every citizen to vote,” Lankford said. “Federal law and federal funding should uphold and honor the Constitution. Our nation’s elections at every level should be fair, secure, and decided by American citizens.”

Illegal voting must be stamped out. Every illegitimate vote cast by a noncitizen cancels out a legitimate vote cast by a citizen. That is categorically wrong and unAmerican.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation