Share
News

GOP Firebrand Lauren Boebert's Son Charged with 22 Crimes, Multiple Felonies; Adds to Family Drama

 By Johnathan Jones  February 28, 2024 at 2:11pm
Share

The son of Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was arrested and accused of multiple felonies in Colorado this week, adding to the recent personal drama for the second-term congresswoman.

Forbes reported 18-year-old Tyler Jay Boebert was arrested in Rifle, Colorado, in relation to a “recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts” in his mother’s home town.

Citing an arrest record from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Forbes reported the teen was charged on Tuesday with 22 crimes — some of them felonies.

The felony charges include conspiracy to commit a felony, four counts of criminal possession of identification documents and four counts of criminal possession of financial devices.

Tyler Jay Boebert is also charged with misdemeanors, including criminal trespassing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft of less than $300.

Trending:
'A Significant Development': Judge Deals a Blow to Fani Willis, Rules Nathan Wade's Divorce Attorney Must Take the Stand

KRDO-TV in Colorado Springs reported the teen was arrested around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police in Rifle would not comment on the case other than to state the investigation is ongoing.

Will this affect Boebert's campaign?

No other details about the arrest have been made public.

Congresswoman Boebert has also not commented on the arrest of her son.

Boebert has had a rocky personal life since she was first elected to serve the people of Colorado’s third congressional district in 2020.

She was narrowly re-elected in November 2022 and soon after announced her divorce from her high school sweetheart Jayson Boebert.

Lauren Boebert made headlines last September when she was seen getting intimate with a date during a theatrical show in Denver.

Related:
Rep. Lauren Boebert Allegedly Punches Ex-Husband Twice for Being 'Aggressive' Toward Her in Public Restaurant

She was accused and cleared of domestic violence last month when it was reported she had struck Jayson Boebert at a restaurant in her district while the pair met to talk.

Jayson Boebert has asked multiple times that people show his former wife grace and has blamed himself for the end of their marriage.

The congresswoman announced last year she will not seek re-election in her current district, and she is now running in the primary for the seat in state’s fourth district.

That seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who is retiring from Congress next January.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Biden Says Doctors Told Him He Looks 'Too Young' After Physical
GOP Firebrand Lauren Boebert's Son Charged with 22 Crimes, Multiple Felonies; Adds to Family Drama
Watch: Dem Mayor Called to Resign, Heckled By Residents After Death of Laken Riley - 'BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS!'
Biden, Harris, McConnell, Schumer Gang Up on House Speaker Mike Johnson in 'Intense' Meeting
Actor Gary Sinise Suffers Loss of His 33-Year-Old Son After Difficult Health Battle
See more...

Conversation