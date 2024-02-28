GOP Firebrand Lauren Boebert's Son Charged with 22 Crimes, Multiple Felonies; Adds to Family Drama

The son of Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was arrested and accused of multiple felonies in Colorado this week, adding to the recent personal drama for the second-term congresswoman.

Forbes reported 18-year-old Tyler Jay Boebert was arrested in Rifle, Colorado, in relation to a “recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts” in his mother’s home town.

Citing an arrest record from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Forbes reported the teen was charged on Tuesday with 22 crimes — some of them felonies.

The felony charges include conspiracy to commit a felony, four counts of criminal possession of identification documents and four counts of criminal possession of financial devices.

Tyler Jay Boebert is also charged with misdemeanors, including criminal trespassing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft of less than $300.

KRDO-TV in Colorado Springs reported the teen was arrested around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday, the Rifle Police Department arrested 18-year-old Tyler Jay Boebert, the son of U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert. https://t.co/s2qmaJt1oX — KRDO13 (@KRDO_13) February 28, 2024

Police in Rifle would not comment on the case other than to state the investigation is ongoing.

No other details about the arrest have been made public.

Congresswoman Boebert has also not commented on the arrest of her son.

Boebert has had a rocky personal life since she was first elected to serve the people of Colorado’s third congressional district in 2020.

She was narrowly re-elected in November 2022 and soon after announced her divorce from her high school sweetheart Jayson Boebert.

Lauren Boebert made headlines last September when she was seen getting intimate with a date during a theatrical show in Denver.

She was accused and cleared of domestic violence last month when it was reported she had struck Jayson Boebert at a restaurant in her district while the pair met to talk.

Jayson Boebert has asked multiple times that people show his former wife grace and has blamed himself for the end of their marriage.

The congresswoman announced last year she will not seek re-election in her current district, and she is now running in the primary for the seat in state’s fourth district.

That seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who is retiring from Congress next January.

