GOP Governor Receives Unexpected Phone Call After Midterm Victory

 By Richard Moorhead  November 9, 2022 at 3:54pm
President Joe Biden personally reached out to an election-night winner who is a member of another party.

The President gave Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine a personal congratulatory call after his victorious re-election, which was called soon after polls were closed in the Buckeye State.

DeWine is a conservative Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to Fox News.

Bloomberg’s Akayla Gardner broke news of the cross-partisan congratulation call on Wednesday morning.

Biden called several other election winners in a video released on his presidential Twitter account.

It’s not clear whether the Democrat called any other victorious Republicans.

DeWine previously congratulated Biden after the 2020 presidential election, according to WBNS-TV.

The 75-year-old DeWine served as a U.S. senator with Biden from 1995 to 2007, a possible reason for familiarity between the two men.

DeWine secured one of the most dominant victories of the midterm election, obtaining 62 percent of the statewide vote on a night that saw Republicans under-perform expectations.

DeWine criticized Biden’s policies in his gubernatorial re-election campaign, although the experienced politician deemed it appropriate to accept a congratulation call from the President.

DeWine’s margin of victory over Democrat Nan Whaley was even greater than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ whopping 59 percent to 40 percent win over Charlie Crist.

Republican J.D Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in the state’s U.S Senate election, preserving Republican hopes of obtaining a partisan majority in the Senate.

Biden has yet to deliver a post-midterm speech, with the ultimate composition of the Senate still up in the air.

The GOP will need to win contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia’s December runoff election in order to secure a narrow 51-seat majority.

