GOP Governor Shuts Down Plan That Could Have Helped Trump in Legal Battles

It’s all there: the timing of it, the use of RICO — a legal tactic used against gangsters — and worst of all, the mugshot.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is not an unbiased prosecutor, and anyone who says she is, is either blind or purposely refusing to see.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp falls into the latter camp.

Earlier this month, State Sen. Colton Moore claimed to have the support of a majority in the state legislature for his impeachment efforts against Willis in a letter to the governor.

“I am demanding that we defund her office until we find out what the hell is going on,” Moore wrote in the petition.

However, he later admitted that the claim about the amount of support was inaccurate.

During a recent press conference, Kemp stated that the efforts by state Republicans to convene a special session and remove Willis would not be successful.

According to Fox News, during a press conference on Thursday, Kemp said that his decision is based on the law and the Constitution rather than any personal bias concerning Willis’ case against former President Donald Trump.

“Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis’ actions or lack thereof warrant action by the prosecuting attorney oversight commission. As long as I’m governor, we are going to follow the law and the Constitution — regardless of who it helps politically,” Kemp said, Fox News reported.

It’s no surprise that Kemp would not support an investigation into Willis.

Kemp and Trump have had a contentious relationship, to put it nicely, and the former president has lobbed several of his sharply worded tweets in Kemp’s direction after the governor refused to help him and refused to hold a special session to overturn the election results.

One of the tweets included in the indictment by Willis against Trump reads, “Check it out. @OANN @newsmax and many more. @BrianKempGA should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States,” according to The Hill.

In another tweet, three days later, Trump wrote, “Gee, what a surprise. Has anyone informed the so-called (says he has no power to do anything!) Governor @BrianKempGA & his puppet Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA, that they could easily solve this mess, & WIN. Signature verification & call a Special Session. So easy!”

And yet another reads, “What a fool Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia is. Could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way. Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW. Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th.”

In a separate development, some state Republicans have attempted to obstruct the Georgia case against Trump, similar to Moore’s actions, but these attempts have also not yielded success.

It is a shame that a Republican governor would cover clear evidence of bias and political motivation because of his personal dislike for the former president.

It only serves to underscore the lack of unity in the Republican Party and the reason the Democrats are able to get away with everything they are doing.

