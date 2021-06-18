Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Friday permitting emergency workers to transport and treat injured police dogs.

The bill allows emergency medical technicians to provide care and transportation for police dogs only if they are not needed for humans.

DeSantis called the measure “overdue” and said it would hopefully save the lives of police dogs.

“The bill reaffirms Florida’s commitment to protecting our law enforcement — including and especially the four-legged members of the force,” DeSantis said at a news conference.

“When a law enforcement K9 is injured while safeguarding our communities, this bill finally authorizes emergency service vehicles such as ambulances to transport police K9s to a veterinary clinic to ensure they quickly receive the care they need to recover if there is no individual requiring the medical transport at that time,” the governor said.

Republican state Sen. Tom Wright, a former volunteer police officer, called the bill a “proactive approach” to saving the lives of police dogs, according to Florida Politics.

“In recent years we have had multiple K-9s assassinated in our state just because they were wearing a badge,” Wright said at a March committee meeting.

Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody traveled to Daytona Beach in March to garner support for the bill, according to Florida Politics.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line daily to serve their communities and protect our safety — and their four-legged partners risk their lives protecting them,” Moody said.

