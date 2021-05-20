Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation on Tuesday banning hormone treatments for prepubescent transgender minors.

The bill goes into effect immediately, making Tennessee the second state to ban such procedures for children, NBC News reported.

The Arkansas state Legislature overrode Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto of a bill banning transgender surgeries and procedures for prepubescent minors in April.

Arkansas’ Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act prohibits physicians from performing gender transition procedures on minors before puberty.

Tennessee’s bill does not go so far, permitting a health care professional to prescribe “hormone treatments for prepubertal minors for diagnoses of growth deficiencies or other diagnoses unrelated to gender dysphoria or gender incongruency.”

Lee, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, signed two other transgender bills this week.

HB 1182 requires businesses to post notices at the entrance of public restrooms if the business allows “a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility.”

HB 1233 bars people from using multi-person bathrooms for members of the opposite sex and opens the door for lawsuits against public schools and districts if they allow students or employees to do so.

Do you think transgender treatments for children should be banned? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 98% (253 Votes) No: 2% (4 Votes)

“Gov. Lee’s decision to sign HB 1182 will cause real harm to transgender Tennesseans,” Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said in a statement.

“Denying transgender people the ability to access a bathroom consistent with their gender identity is degrading and dehumanizing — and can have real health and safety consequences.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.