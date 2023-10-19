A primary weapon of leftist radicals is to distort language by muddying up definitions to undermine cultural norms. In the West, Biblical norms are synonymous with Western norms — or they used to be.

Genesis 1:27 is as foundational to Western culture as Alexander Graham Bell was to the telephone. “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.”

The radicals leftists — call them what you will, woke, Marxist, progressive — have openly targeted the commonsense norm of “male and female” for decades. Republican Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has had enough of it.

Sometimes it takes a woman to set things straight.

According to Fox News, Sanders is “introducing an executive order to mandate the use of gender-specific terms when describing women and ‘prohibit the use of woke, anti-women words for official state government business.'”

Sanders is taking action as a woman to save women. In a post on X she wrote, “I’m the first woman to lead my state. Biden is the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t tell you what a woman is.”

I’m the first woman to lead my state. Biden is the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t tell you what a woman is. Everyday we are told that we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols. It’s crazy, and it’s wrong. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 8, 2023

Sanders’ executive order reads, “The science is clear and real; There are things only women can do, like perform the miracle of birth. Government should reject language that ignores, undermines, and erases women; Government should celebrate gender distinctions between men and women — not erase them.”

Is Huckabee Sanders a good governor? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (207 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

How’s that for telling it like it is?

The order goes on to state that instead of referring to females as a “menstruating person” or “menstruating people,” the terms “woman” or “women” are to be used, according to Fox. Instead of “birthing person” or “chestfeeding” the terms “birth mom” and “breastfeeding” are back in vogue and, in Arkansas, here to stay.

If the country was being run by sane people, there would be no need for an executive order like Sanders. But far too many in leadership positions have sipped the poison Kool-Aid called “inclusivity,” the catch-all concept designed to wreak havoc with rationality.

For example, in a blatant attempt to erase women, Portland, Oregon, city government officials “told staffers to completely remove the female aspect from pregnancy terms, breast feeding.”

Meanwhile in Vermont, an elementary school informed parents it would be removing “male” and “female” language from its fifth-grade science lessons.

Not to be outdone, a Missouri school district “decided to use ‘they/them’ pronouns in math class to help kids’ ‘mathematical identities,'” according to Fox.

It’s not just kids who are being confused. In her conformation hearings — presuming I can safely call her a her — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, when asked what a woman was, could only respond, “I’m not a biologist.”

I’ve got news for the woke educators and judges: Boys know what girls are way before they get to school and vice versa. Shame on you for making them think they’re crazy.

The left would have you believe crazy is the new normal. They’ve gained a lot of ground as commonsense people of all political bents were sitting on the sidelines stunned by the audacity of the radical left’s assault on reason.

It’s going to take more people like Sanders to right the course of reason. On Thursday, she will introduce her executive order “banning a number of all sorts of ridiculous words from state government documents.”

“We are all here to say enough. Enough trying to erase women and girls. Enough denying our biological differences from men. Enough of the craziness taking over our country,” Sanders is slated to say when she signs the order, according to Fox.

No more lip service to the false idols of the left in Arkansas. No more saluting flags that mock Biblical norms. No more being forced to partake in rituals that blaspheme against reason.

The war on women will be won by women.

Women have a champion in Sarah Huckabee Sanders. We all do.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.