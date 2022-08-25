Share
News

GOP House Judiciary Committee Has Facebook Post Blocked for 11 Words About Biden's Loan Forgiveness

 By Randy DeSoto  August 25, 2022 at 4:31pm
Share

Facebook reportedly blocked a post by Republicans on House Judiciary Committee about student loan cancelation saying it violated community standards.

The GOP House Judiciary Committee tweeted an image of what the lawmakers said was the offending Facebook post, which contained these 11 words: “If you take out a loan, you pay it back. Period.”

A second image showed a message from Facebook saying, “Your post goes against our community standards.”

The House Judiciary GOP tweeted in response, “WOW: @facebook says our post about paying back loans violates their ‘community standards.’ Big Tech’s at it again.”

Trending:
Ghislaine Maxwell's Legal Team Finds Out Too Late That She's Not to Be Trusted

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he was unilaterally canceling up to $10,000 student loan debt for individuals earning $125,000 or less and families making $250,000 or less.

For those who received Pell Grants, they will be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness, with the same income thresholds.

Does you believe this is an example of Big Tech targeting conservatives?

Biden said in remarks Wednesday at the White House about the debt cancellation that it coupled with ending the student loan repayment moratorium at the end of December is an “economically responsible course.”

“As a consequence, about $50 billion a year will start coming back into…the Treasury because of the resumption of debt,” he said.

Biden added that new revenue expected to come in through higher taxes from the Inflation Reduction Act — which he said would be $300 billion over 10 years — will help pay for the program, as well.

The National Taxpayers Union estimates Biden’s debt cancellation plan will cost approximately $329 billion in the next decade, which would work out to about $2,085 per taxpayer.

Related:
Biden's Mass Student Debt Cancellation Has Already Sparked a 'Revolt' Within His Own Party

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget determined that canceling the debt will eliminate the deficit reduction component of the Inflation Reduction Act.

That new revenue from higher taxes was supposed to be the main part of the legislation that made it disinflationary.

The Penn Wharton Business Model calculated the Inflation Reduction Act would lower the deficit by $248 billion over 10 years, unless the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies are extended over the entire decade, in which case deficit reduction would be just $89 billion.

Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned in a series of tweets on Monday that canceling student debt would be inflationary.

“Student loan debt relief is spending that raises demand and increases inflation. It consumes resources that could be better used helping those who did not, for whatever reason, have the chance to attend college. It will also tend to be inflationary by raising tuitions,” Summers said.

Former Obama administration economist Jason Furman also believes the debt cancellation will be inflationary.

“Pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire that is already burning is reckless,” Furman tweeted Wednesday.

“Doing it while going well beyond one campaign promise ($10K of student loan relief) and breaking another (all proposals paid for) is even worse.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




GOP House Judiciary Committee Has Facebook Post Blocked for 11 Words About Biden's Loan Forgiveness
Biden Extending Student Loan Moratorium Would Negate 'Inflation Reduction Act's' Impact on Deficit
Jan. 6 Mystery: Filmmaker Posts Detail He Just Noticed in Footage - This Doesn't Feel Right at All
Stefanik: This Is Same FBI that Protected Clinton, Comey and Continues to Protect Hunter Biden
Arizona Announces It's Building Its Own Border Wall: 'The Governor Is Done Waiting for the Biden Administration to Act'
See more...

Conversation