GOP HQ and Tesla Arson Suspect's ID Revealed - Sick Background Explains So Much

On Monday, the latest Tesla arson suspect was announced. The good news for the LGBT community: It wasn’t a transgender individual this time. The bad news: It was a nonbinary bisexual individual, instead.

Worse: He’s either a formal or informal member of antifa and a Black Lives Matter supporter, who wishes death upon Trump supporters, and is a Trekkie, who speaks a bit of Klingon.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Jamison Wagner of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was charged with arson attacks against both a Tesla dealership and the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters.

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in the media release. “We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

Albuquerque Man Charged in Connection with Arson Attacks on Tesla Dealership and Republican Party of New Mexico Officehttps://t.co/tCgk7zJu3w@ATFPhoenix @ABQPOLICE @USAO_NM @NewMexicoDOJ pic.twitter.com/ptlErUqpdE — FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) April 15, 2025

“Investigators linked Wagner to both incidents through surveillance footage and scene evidence,” the news release said:

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2025, the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom was targeted in an arson attack. Two Tesla vehicles were involved in the fire, one of which was significantly damaged.

An intact glass container containing an improvised napalm material was found in the second vehicle. Investigators noted a hand-written capital “I” or “H” letter on the top of the green metal lid.

Graffiti was spray-painted in red and black paint on the building and six other vehicles, including “Die Elon,” “Tesla Nazi Inc,” and “Die Tesla Nazi,” along with swastika symbols.

Lovely. And, as been previously noted, there seems to be an outsized number of transgender individuals involved in these attacks, allegedly:

MORE LGBTQ TERRORISM Erin L. White, a self-identified “She/They” was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Tesla service center in Buffalo Grove, IL. White allegedly used spray paint to write “Trump Sold US,” “F*ck Elon Musk,” and “Trans Rights are Human Rights” on the front… pic.twitter.com/Pq2vCvdBaf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 17, 2025

Breaking: A Portland far-left extremist has been arrested over the firebombing and shooting attacks on @Tesla in Salem, Ore. Adam Matthew Lansky (b. Nov 1983) has been federally charged by the DOJ with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device. He’s accused of… pic.twitter.com/PxAGap722S — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2025

And, lo and behold, it didn’t take long for Wagner’s social media history to be revealed. Take, for instance, the fact that he’s a member of the LGBT group “500 Queer Scientists” — a “visibility campaign for LGBTQ+” scientists, according to its own description — where he describes himself with “he/him” pronouns. (Wagner, antifa-chronicler and independent journalist Andy Ngo reported, currently works at Solaero Technologies; the Washington Free Beacon reported that he’d co-authored a paper last year for Los Alamos National Laboratory.)

The DOJ has charged a far-left queer activist over the arson attacks on a Tesla store in Albuquerque and the office of the Republican Party of New Mexico. Jamison Wagner, 40, an electrical engineer whose LinkedIn said he works at @SolaeroTech Technologies, allegedly attacked the… pic.twitter.com/KOCSHqC3Po — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2025

“I am queer and I am an electrical engineer,” Wagner’s profile stated. “I have a B.S. in electrical engineering, and am starting my Masters in EE this summer. My track specialty is electromagnetics/plasma physics and I’m currently working as an intern for a national lab doing PCB design for x-ray imaging.”

BREAKING: Authorities have arrested Jamison Wagner in connection to the Tesla dealership and Republican party of New Mexico headquarters. pic.twitter.com/EUhiGY4AiG — Ronnie Lucero (@RonnieLuceroNM) April 14, 2025

Then there was his Facebook profile, which still remained active as of Tuesday morning.

While there wasn’t much to see there, at least for the public, there were plenty of photos — especially memes — to pick through. Most of it was LGBT-centric or anti-Trump — sometimes both — and none of it was exculpatory.

Albuquerque domestic terror suspect Jamison Wagner, an engineer for @SolaeroTech, is a far-left extremist who posts Antifa and anti-conservative content all over his social media. He has posts expressing desires that President Trump and his supporters die. Wagner is accused of… pic.twitter.com/JkuOBwITgi — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2025

Among the photos: One showing a police officer’s “daytime” clothes (a uniform) compared with his “weekend” get-up (a Klan outfit); one that said “No gender only chaos!” with the nonbinary flag (yes, there’s such a thing) as the background; an image saying “Star Trek Made Me Bisexual”; an image showing “All Cops Are B******s” in Klingon (“vumpu’ chaHqu’, Hoch ghan’Iq yaSpu’ ‘e,'” for those of you wondering); an image that simply says “Guillotine 2020” (as if you need to ask who the target is); and an image of the coronavirus as Pac-Man, eating ghosts with MAGA hats and turning them into tombstones placed against the background of a Confederate flag, with a ghost representing Donald Trump being the next one in line to be “eaten” (read: killed) by COVID.

But then there’s the biggest issue here: “Love Star Trek/Hate Fascism,” with the Starlfleet Command logo transposed onto the antifa flag:

So, he’s either a formal or informal member of antifa — and judging by what he’s charged with, there’s little difference in between the two.

Granted, it’s not to say that being LGBT caused Wagner to commit these crimes, if he did commit them. Rather, it’s because of the fact that, when you fill a certain group of people full of moralizing hatred and righteous indignation — as our media have with Donald Trump and Elon Musk — you shouldn’t be surprised when they act upon it.

And, it’s worth noting that, even if he firebombed a Tesla dealership and Republican headquarters, he might not be disowned by the media. Remember, they’re still currently stanning a bit for Luigi Mangione, the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. That guy allegedly killed a husband and father. This guy just engaged in domestic terrorism without a body count. Does that mean he merits a ticker-tape parade in Seattle, say? Don’t be so sure that’s facetious until this case plays out.

Shakespeare’s adage remains undefeated: “These violent delights have violent ends.”

