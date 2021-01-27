Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks introduced a bill on Thursday that would block President Joe Biden administration from undoing a pro-life Trump administration rule.

Biden is expected to revoke Trump’s “Protect Life” rule, which prohibits Title X funds from going to organizations that perform or promote abortions.

The Department of Health and Human Services alerted clinics in June 2019 that it would enforce the Trump administration’s ban, prompting Planned Parenthood to withdraw from the Title X federal family planning program, thereby forgoing about $60 million a year.

The bill is unlikely to pass since Democrats control the House with a 222-211 margin — the narrowest in the chamber since the 1940s.

“I thank President Trump’s clarification of the original purpose of Title X, which explicitly did not support pushing abortion as a method of family planning,” Banks said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Abortion is not family planning,” Banks continued. “It is family ending. Planned Parenthood, which is our nation’s largest abortion provider, doesn’t deserve a dime of taxpayer money.”

Also on Thursday, Biden rescinded a policy preventing American taxpayer dollars from funding abortions abroad.

The president marked the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade by promising to codify the 1973 Supreme Court ruling and repeal the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funds for abortions.

Banks led 200 of his Republican colleagues in pledging support for the Hyde Amendment on Tuesday.

“Conservative Republicans are sending a strong statement to congressional leaders: We will not stand idle as radical Democrats work to end the ban on taxpayer-funded abortions,” Banks told the DCNF.

“I pray this show of solidarity will save the Hyde Amendment and save thousands of innocent lives.”

