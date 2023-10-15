GOP Lawmakers Introduce Zero-Tolerance 'GAZA' Act: 'I Did It to Protect America's National Security'

Two Republican lawmakers are introducing legislation that would bar Palestinian nationals from admission to the United States amid Israel’s conflict with the Hamas terrorist group.

The “Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission Act”, or GAZA Act, would prevent those with Palestinian Authority passports from receiving American visas, according to Breitbart.

The act is named after the Gaza Strip territory governed by Hamas, which launched a war against Israel with a surprise attack on Oct. 7 that left more than 1,000 Israelis dead.

Reps. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin and Andy Ogles of Tennessee are sponsoring the legislation.

Tiffany said he introduced the legislation because of the radicalism and Islamic supremacist belief that pervades the territory.

“Following the horrific attack by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists on innocent Israeli civilians, the last thing America ought to do is trust identity documents issued by the radicals that oversee these territories,” Tiffany said in a statement provided to Breitbart.

“We need to put our security at home first and that starts by closing the door to bad actors who might be seeking to enter our country.”

Tiffany further cited President Joe Biden’s move to admit hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals on supposedly humanitarian grounds after the country’s capitulation to the Taliban.

“I introduced the GAZA Act to protect America’s national security.”

We can’t let President Biden abuse our parole and visa rules to bring unvetted Palestinians into American communities the way he did with thousands of unvetted Afghans. I introduced the GAZA Act to protect America’s national security.https://t.co/wPCYFlCNps — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) October 14, 2023

Palestinian Muslims overwhelmingly support making Islamic Sharia the law of the land, according to a 2013 Pew Research Study.

Westerners don’t take religion serious anymore, so they just don’t get the ME PEW shows that 89% of Palestinians want to make Sharia the Law, ok, but who to say what does that means? open to interpretation? Among them, 84% support stoning people as punishment for adultery pic.twitter.com/eswwL9A4G1 — Amud Raa (@Amud_Raa) October 12, 2023

Leftist Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman has already called for the United States to admit Palestinian migrants en masse, according to the New York Post.

“The international community as well as the United States should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being very careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas,” Bowman said of the subject.

It’s unclear how Bowman intends for the U.S. government to filter out Hamas sympathizers from admission.

🇵🇸🇮🇱🚨‼️Residents of the Gaza Strip moving from the north to the south. Previously, the Israeli army gave Gazans another 6 hours to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/vcXg8EZmw7 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) October 14, 2023

Israel’s planned ground operation in the Gaza Strip response to the terrorism of Hamas is expected to displace a significant portion of the territory’s population.

Israel has urged Palestinians to flee to the southern part of the Gaza Strip in advance of its operation.

