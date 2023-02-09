GOP Loses Control of State House to Democrats Three Months After November Midterm Elections

Republicans have lost control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Democrats secured a one-vote majority in the chamber with sweeping victories in three special elections in Allegheny County on Tuesday, according to Spotlight Pennsylvania.

The wins grant Democrats their first majority in the Pennsylvania House in twelve years, according to Fox News.

The Tuesday contests ended a post-midterm period where the governing party in the chamber was uncertain.

Republicans lost 12 seats in the chamber in the midterms, shrinking a 113-89 majority to a near tiebreaker.

It initially appeared as if Democrats had already secured a majority in November, only for the death of one lawmaker and the resignations of two others to complicate the eventual outcome of the state house elections, according to The New York Times.

Democrats replaced legislators that resigned in the special elections.

Important news last night: Pennsylvania Dems won three special elections for the PA House, all to fill vacancies for seats they’d won in November. As a result, Dems retake a 102/101 edge in the state House. (Question now is if Dems move to make their preferred leader Speaker.) — Taniel (@Taniel) February 8, 2023

Can Republicans win in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (21 Votes) No: 12% (3 Votes)

Democrats won the special elections in the three vacant state legislature seats handily, cruising to wins in seats located in the Pittsburgh metro area.

Joe McAndrew, Abigail Salisbury, and Matt Gergely will be seated after the special elections.

The wins could set up a bid to replace the independent-leaning speaker of the Pennsylvania House, according to Fox News.

Republicans made a deal with Democrats to install Rep. Mark Rozzi as speaker, only for progressives in the legislature to quickly become unsatisfied with his leadership.

new: Pennsylvania’s House Speaker Mark Rozzi signaled for the first time that he would consider stepping down, after lawmakers pass long-awaited justice measures for victims of childhood sexual abuse.

https://t.co/cJ8fCfGbLa — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) February 8, 2023

The special elections conclude a midterm election that proved to be a complete disaster for Pennsylvania Republicans.

Republicans lost a U.S. Senate seat a retiring GOP incumbent had held and were blown out badly in the state’s gubernatorial election.

Democrats now control both of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats, the state house, and the governor’s office.

Republicans still have a slim majority in the Pennsylvania State Senate.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.