GOP-Majority House Called to Open Biden Investigation - Prominent Accuser Willing to Testify

A former aide to President Joe Biden, back when he was a U.S. Senator from Delaware, wants the House of Representatives to open up a formal inquiry into her allegations of being sexually assaulted by Biden in 1993.

Tara Reade made headlines in 2020 with her allegations, which were denied by Biden and by multiple members of Biden’s staff. Amid a welter of claims against her credibility, that she fought back against, she ultimately dialed back her public efforts against Biden.

Now, with the House in Republican hands for the first time since she went public with her claims, she wants Republicans to launch an inquiry.

“It would be a very different thing if I could testify under oath,” Reade said in a new interview with the Daily Caller.

She said she would “provide whatever information [Congress] needed and [Congress] could ask me whatever questions they wanted.”

“I think we need to have the conversation, instead of me being erased, and other women that were erased that tried to come forward,” Reade said.

WARNING: The following paragraph includes graphic descriptions of the alleged assault that the reader may find disturbing

Reade claimed that Biden penetrated her with his fingers after he had her pinned up against a wall.

Although staffers from that era have said they do not recall any such incident, Reade said a formal inquiry would produce a different story.

If they “had to go under oath, I think they would have to admit something very different,” Reade said.

Reade said that she dropped her initial efforts to follow up on a claim she said she filed because of intimidation.

“I was 28 years old, it was scary to hear at the time. It was at the beginning of my political career, and it kind of shut me up,” Reade said.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said she would support a formal inquiry to get at the truth.

Tara Reade has asked the new GOP House to investigate her claims of sexual assault against Joe Biden. I’m for it! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 2, 2022

Fox News reported that at the time Reade made her initial claims, Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who has been tapped to be the Democrats’ minority leader when the new Congress convenes, said the claims needed a serious investigation.

“It’s got to be taken seriously because this is a serious allegation raised by a serious individual and needs to be investigated seriously. We’ve probably got to hear from [Biden] at some point directly,” Jeffries said then.

“I’m not really in a position to say what is the appropriate mechanism, although this needs to be taken seriously,” he said then.

Reade gave Newsweek a statement that she “would be willing to go under oath and testify to what happened in 1993,” describing herself as “politically homeless at this point and very concerned with the level of corruption.”

“The suppressing of my history with Biden is a serious hypocrisy by the Democratic power structure that is supposed to be about women’s rights,” Reade wrote.

“All of this exposes the dark belly of corruption at the highest office of the land. It must be brought into the light including the fact the Biden sexually harassed and assaulted me when I worked as his staffer in 1993. No one should be above the law,” she wrote.

