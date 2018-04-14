The Western Journal

Politics US News
GOP Mocks Comey Book with Modified Version of Cover

By Chris Agee
April 14, 2018 at 9:22am

Republicans are ramping up their attacks on former FBI Director James Comey’s character ahead of the release of a memoir said to include a critical tell-all account of his time serving under President Donald Trump.

The Republican National Committee has adopted some of Trump’s own rhetoric in developing a website meant to besmirch Comey’s reputation by depicting him as an unethical liar.

In a Twitter plug for the “Lyin’ Comey” website, the RNC posted an altered version of the former intelligence official’s new book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

The subtitle was changed to suggest the “higher loyalty” he promised was “to me, myself and I.”

On the rear flap of the mock book jacket, the GOP included quotes meant to further the narrative that Comey is only speaking out against the president for self-serving reasons.

Instead of the traditional blurbs of praise for the book, the altered cover included excerpts from statements made by Comey’s critics. The negative quotes are housed under the title of “widespread accord for James Comey’s ego.”

A similar talking point was prominent in White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ response to questions about the soon-to-be-released book.

After Trump engaged in a more intense than usual ad hominem attack on Comey in a series of Friday morning tweets, Sanders continued the heated rhetoric later in the day.

“The American people see right through the blatant lies of a self-admitted leaker,” Sanders said.

She went on to allege that Comey’s book is “a poorly executed PR stunt” designed “to desperately rehabilitate his tattered reputation and enrich his own bank account.”

RELATED: Israeli PM Netanyahu Speaks Out on US Missile Strikes in Syria

The White House spokeswoman claimed the book “belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section.”

Sanders’ excoriation of Comey, who was fired in a controversial move by Trump last year, extended beyond the contents of his new memoir.

She claimed his reputation will be “a disgraced partisan hack that broke his sacred trust with the president of the United States, the dedicated agents of the FBI, and the American people he vowed to faithfully serve.”

Echoing another line from Trump’s vitriolic tweets, Sanders said one of Trump’s “greatest achievements will go down as firing Director James Comey.”

Trump tweeted that it was his “great honor” to fire him.

For his part, released excerpts from the highly anticipated book further expectations that Comey has provided salacious accounts of his encounters with and assessment of the president.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Tags: Donald Trump, FBI, James Comey, Republican National Committee RNC, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House

By: Chris Agee on April 14, 2018 at 9:22am

