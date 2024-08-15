GOP Official and Beloved Father Allegedly Killed by His Own Neighbor in 'Senseless Act of Violence'

A family is in mourning, a man is facing a murder charge and local Republicans are devastated after a GOP official in a Detroit suburb was gunned down over the weekend in a bizarre dispute.

According to The Detroit News, 35-year-old Nathan Morris was shot to death by a neighbor Saturday for something that happened while Morris was walking with his family in Canton Township.

A daughter touched mulch on the neighbor’s lawn. Morris sent his family home after the neighbor threatened them, but stayed to try to de-escalate what turned into a deadly confrontation, the News reported, citing a GOP statement.

A report by WJBK-TV, the Fox station in Detroit, is below:







According to a Canton Township news release, officers who responded to a call at 11:48 a.m. found Morris bleeding at the scene. They took him to a local hospital where he died, according to the News.

The neighbor barricaded himself in his home, the newspaper reported, but eventually surrendered.

Devereaux Christopher Johnson, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder and charges related to illegally possessing a weapon as a felon, according to another news release.

According to WJBK, Johnson’s record includes criminal sexual conduct charges from the 1990s. He has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years and has had numerous contacts with police that include assaulting officers and assaulting his neighbors.

He is being held without bond. A judge has ordered a competency hearing, WJBK reported.

The nature of the story — a man dying over something as petty as a child touching mulch — drew national attention, as horrifying crime often does:

This is Nathan Morris. He was kiIIed by his neighbor, Deveraux Christopher Johnson, while out for a walk in Canton, MI. Johnson sh*t Nathan because his daughter touched his mulch and upset him. Officials reportedly said he has a history of assaulting neighbors and police… pic.twitter.com/DlWmPPAZqX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 15, 2024

Support the family of Nathan Morris https://t.co/dFQnOCPUHF — Gold Star Mom of Six (@WFPBmomofsix) August 15, 2024

Michigan man shot and killed by a convicted felon.

A friend of the victim, who has been identified as Nathan Morris, says the confrontation started after Morris’ young daughter touched the mulch in the suspect’s yard.

Mulch.https://t.co/IgEz8Kgu01

#1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/qbanIbxCNN — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) August 14, 2024

Morris was secretary of Michigan’s 6th Congressional District Republican Committee, according to the News. Michigan’s 6th Congressional District is represented by Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell.

The local Republican Parry issued a statement praising Morris as “near perfect” — a “patriot” and a “strong Christian.” The statement condemned the shooting as a “senseless act of violence.”

Nathan Morris was a friend, a fellow patriot, a strong Christian, a wonderful husband to Becky, and a great dad to Molly and Zoey. He was an engineer at Ford Motors and got involved in politics when Ford mandated COVID-19 vaccines. He ran for Canton School board to make schools… — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) August 11, 2024

“Nathan is one of those few guys who are near perfect. He would do no harm and think no harm. He is just an amazing and gentle soul. He will be missed dearly,” the statement said.

“This is a senseless act of violence, and his two young daughters will grow up without a father.”

A Givesendgo.com page has been established to raise money for the Morris family. As of late Thursday morning Western time, it has already exceeded the stated goal of $50,000.

