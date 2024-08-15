Share
News

GOP Official and Beloved Father Allegedly Killed by His Own Neighbor in 'Senseless Act of Violence'

 By Joe Saunders  August 15, 2024 at 10:12am
Share

A family is in mourning, a man is facing a murder charge and local Republicans are devastated after a GOP official in a Detroit suburb was gunned down over the weekend in a bizarre dispute.

According to The Detroit News, 35-year-old Nathan Morris was shot to death by a neighbor Saturday for something that happened while Morris was walking with his family in Canton Township.

A daughter touched mulch on the neighbor’s lawn. Morris sent his family home after the neighbor threatened them, but stayed to try to de-escalate what turned into a deadly confrontation, the News reported, citing a GOP statement.

A report by WJBK-TV, the Fox station in Detroit, is below:



Trending:
Lawmakers Must Confront the 1,000-Pound Healthcare Gorilla

According to a Canton Township news release, officers who responded to a call at 11:48 a.m. found Morris bleeding at the scene. They took him to a local hospital where he died, according to the News.

The neighbor barricaded himself in his home, the newspaper reported, but eventually surrendered.

Devereaux Christopher Johnson, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder and charges related to illegally possessing a weapon as a felon, according to another news release.

Do things seem to have gotten more violent in recent years?

According to WJBK, Johnson’s record includes criminal sexual conduct charges from the 1990s. He has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years and has had numerous contacts with police that include assaulting officers and assaulting his neighbors.

He is being held without bond. A judge has ordered a competency hearing, WJBK reported.

The nature of the story — a man dying over something as petty as a child touching mulch — drew national attention, as horrifying crime often does:

Related:
Multiple Arrests Made in Connection to the Death of 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry: Report

Morris was secretary of Michigan’s 6th Congressional District Republican Committee, according to the News. Michigan’s 6th Congressional District is represented by Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell.

The local Republican Parry issued a statement praising Morris as “near perfect” — a “patriot” and a “strong Christian.” The statement condemned the shooting as a “senseless act of violence.”

“Nathan is one of those few guys who are near perfect. He would do no harm and think no harm. He is just an amazing and gentle soul. He will be missed dearly,” the statement said.

“This is a senseless act of violence, and his two young daughters will grow up without a father.”

A Givesendgo.com page has been established to raise money for the Morris family. As of late Thursday morning Western time, it has already exceeded the stated goal of $50,000.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




GOP Official and Beloved Father Allegedly Killed by His Own Neighbor in 'Senseless Act of Violence'
'Wolf Pack' Crimes Committed by Immigrant Youths Force NYPD to Make a Change
Mom Accused of Gruesomely Killing 'Beloved' 10-Year-Old Girl as Father Comes Home to Horrifying Scene
NFL Star Involved in Car Accident, Gets Evaluated by Medical Staff as Team Releases Statement
Trump Campaign Office Broken Into - Sheriff Worried About What Was Taken and 'What May Have Been Left Behind'
See more...

Conversation