GOP Oversight Committee Issues Subpoenas for Hunter Biden, 7 Others

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday issued subpoenas for multiple members of the Biden family to testify as part of its impeachment investigation that has delved into the Biden family’s finances.

The subpoenas were announced in a pair of posts on X. In one post, subpoenas were announced for Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden; James Biden, the president’s brother; and Rob Walker, a former business associate of Hunter Biden.

In a companion post, requests for transcribed interviews were announced for Sara Biden, Hallie Biden, Elizabeth Secundy, Melissa Cohen, and Tony Bobulinski.

.@RepJamesComer also requested additional Biden family members and their associates appear for transcribed interviews. This includes: ◼️ Sara Biden

◼️ Hallie Biden

◼️ Elizabeth Secundy

◼️ Melissa Cohen

◼️ Tony Bobulinski — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 8, 2023

Sara Biden is the wife of James Biden. Hallie Biden is the widow of Beau Biden, Joe Biden’s son who died of cancer in 2015. Elizabeth Secundy is her sister, The Hill noted. Melissa Cohen is Hunter Biden’s current wife. Bobulinksi is a former business associate of Hunter Biden.

In a release on its website, the committee said it has “followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence-peddling schemes.”

Committee Chairman Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said now that the panel has evidence, it will give Biden family members and associates the opportunity to respond to it.

“Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family’s business schemes, bank records don’t lie. These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests,” he said.

The release said records obtained by the committee show the Biden family created more than 20 shell companies to use as family members moved money around “in a concerted effort to hide payments from foreign adversaries.”

More than $24 million went to Biden family members, their companies and their associates over a five-year period, the release said.

The release said complex financial transactions were undertaken in an attempt to hide how much money was taken in and who paid it into the accounts, some of which were set up while Joe Biden was vice president.

“President Biden and his administration have continually changed their stories throughout this inquiry. You know who’s been consistent? The IRS whistleblowers. With each piece of evidence we gather, their whistleblower accounts are corroborated. These subpoenas are a necessary next step as House Republicans deliver accountability for the American people,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri said the facts contradict past claims by the president.

“Based on the evidence uncovered by an ongoing Congressional investigation that includes the testimony of two brave IRS whistleblowers, we know President Biden lied when he said he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings; we know he was not only aware but involved, and it has now become abundantly clear that he in fact benefited. No one should be shielded from legal scrutiny based on their last name,” he said.

Comer said Sunday in a Fox News interview that his committee has had to fight for everything it learns.

“We’ve been obstructed. We’ve been followed at every turn, not just by the Bidens’ big money attorneys, but also by the federal government. The IRS [has] obstructed. The DOJ [has] obstructed. The Treasury has obstructed. FBI has obstructed, and the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have pretty much been the Biden legal defense team,” he said.

Comer said the transactions his panel has unearthed were “very organized. And the reason they did these complicated transactions was to disguise the source of the revenue and to deceive the IRS from paying taxes.”

He said Biden family members will claim money they received was from loans “because you don’t have to report loans on your taxes.”

“If you’re the IRS and you’re just looking at someone’s taxes, you would never know that Joe Biden got two checks for loan repayments — $200,000 and $40,000,” Comer said.

“You wouldn’t know about all the money that we’re going to show that James Biden took in and Hunter Biden took in from loans. It’s an integral part of money laundering, where you deceive from the IRS about the revenue you’re taking. In other words, you’re a tax cheat,” he said.

