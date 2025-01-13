GOP Paves Path to Purchasing Greenland with New Bill

Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles unveiled legislation allowing President-elect Donald Trump to move toward purchasing Greenland once he returns to office.

After weeks of the incoming commander-in-chief making gestures toward annexing the island territory, the “Make Greenland Great Again Act” will authorize Trump to “seek to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark to secure the acquisition of Greenland by the United States.”

Ogles said in a Monday interview with Fox News that the legislation will rehabilitate the reputation of the United States on the global stage following four years of foreign policy and military losses.

“Joe Biden took a blowtorch to our reputation these past four years, and before even taking office, President Trump is telling the world that America First is back,” the lawmaker said.

“American economic and security interests will no longer take a backseat, and House Republicans are ready to help President Trump deliver for the American people,” he added.

The bill would allow Trump to start the talks with Denmark just after noon on the day of his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Within five days of a deal, he can then “transmit to the appropriate congressional committees the agreement, including all related materials and annexes,” per the legislation.

Congress will then have “60 calendar days” to approve the deal.

The legislation has 10 sponsors, ranging from populist Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to establishment Ohio Republican Rep. Mike Rulli.

Trump has repeatedly signaled a desire to purchase Greenland, as well as to retake the Panama Canal, during his second administration.

“The United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump wrote on Dec. 22 on Truth Social.

His son, Donald Trump Jr., traveled to Greenland early last week alongside conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE!” Trump added. “This is a deal that must happen.”

Greenland, which has considerable reserves of rare earth minerals, uranium, oil, and other natural resources, is located in the Arctic circle, a region in which Russia and China are seeking to expand their influence.

The bill to enable the acquisition of Greenland was unveiled days after Mute Egede, Greenland’s prime minister, said in a joint news conference with Mette Frederiksen, the prime minister of Denmark, that he is “ready to talk,” but that the people of Greenland desire independence.

NEW: Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede says he is ready to speak with Donald Trump as he calls for independence from Denmark. Egede said his people didn’t want to be Americans but said it was ultimately up to them to decide their future. “We are ready to talk [with… pic.twitter.com/2UuvX8m6Jg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 11, 2025

“We don’t want to be Danes. We don’t want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlandic,” Egede told reporters. “And of course it is the Greenlandic people who decide their future.”

