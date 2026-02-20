GOP Politician's Vehicle Shot up, Home Targeted as Leftists Continue to Scream False Charges of Fascism, Racism, and Nazism

A Republican candidate for county commissioner in North Carolina was targeted this week as gunshots rang out in a drive-by shooting while Democrats and the legacy media continue to vilify the GOP as “Nazis,” “fascists,” and “racists.”

According to Townhall, Aaron Marin is the only Republican running for commissioner in District 1 of Mecklenberg County in southwestern North Carolina. But it’s proving to be a dangerous decision.

WBTV in Charlotte reported Thursday that Marin said he had been outside with his children just an hour before shots were fired in the Monday incident in the town of Huntersville, a suburb of Charlotte. His car, a tree and a basketball hoop backboard were hit.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

“We called the police immediately, and they found all these shells outside on our driveway, and we realized that this was immediately targeted,” Marin told a reporter for WBTV.

“We don’t feel safe. I don’t feel safe to be right here in front of our house anymore, talking to you in the middle of the day.

“We don’t know what could happen.”

In an interview with WSOC-TV, Marin said, “This is happening in our community. In Huntersville. In what appears to be a safe neighborhood. Today, I don’t feel safe to be standing right here in front of you on this street. Our kids don’t feel safe to be here. We don’t feel safe to play in our driveway anymore. It is disturbing what we have experienced.”

🚨HOLY CRAP!!!! A Republican County Commissioner in Charlotte NC just had 7-10 SHOTS FIRED AT HIS HOME WHILE HIS WIFE AND KIDS WERE INSIDE!!! Bullet holes can be seen in trees, cars, mailbox, and his kid’s basketball hoop. He says he was DELIBERATELY TARGETED and his kids are… pic.twitter.com/6ExQ9Kdy9N — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 18, 2026

According to WCNC in Charlotte, the shooting is being investigated by the Huntersville police, with the assistance of the FBI.

Although Marin won’t speculate without a suspect or any clear motive, it is clear the attack was targeted. And anyone following the news cycles and the rhetoric surrounding Marin’s party knows why.

Despite President Donald Trump being nearly assassinated in 2024 and the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in September, the demonization has yet to cease.

Comparisons between the Republican Party and Nazi Germany, fascist Italy, and the Ku Klux Klan are used so openly and carelessly that the attack on Marin’s family is unfortunately the norm.

Whether it be an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, an activist, a presidential candidate or a candidate for local office, those opposed by Democrats are not safe.

Democrats will feign outrage, appearing to be horrified when the violence occurs, but do nothing to change their behavior.

The United States once stood as exemplary for its peaceful transfers of power.

Former President Thomas Jefferson called his victory in 1800, “the revolution of 1800…not effected indeed by the sword, as that, but by the rational and peaceable instrument of reform, the suffrage of the people.”

It seems we are losing that instrument Jefferson once took great pride in, opting for violence to decide who holds power.

