GOP Presidential Candidate Teaches CNN Anchor How to Do Her Job in Heated Interview

Republican Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy had to tell CNN anchor Dana Bash how to to her job during a tense interview segment on Sunday.

Ramaswamy told her that it is the media’s job to investigate leads and find the truth during a conversation about the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

It is unlikely that Bash or any of her corporate media peers will take the advice, but the segment highlighted how hopelessly in the tank the media collectively is for the Democratic Party.

On Sunday’s “State of the Union,” Ramaswamy and Bash discussed the 37-count indictment of Trump that was announced last week.

The indictment follows a raid of Trump’s Florida residence last year by the FBI and accuses the former president of — among other crimes — violations of the Espionage Act.

Ramaswamy told ratings-challenged CNN he is “skeptical” of the indictment and that its reporters should be, too.

The businessman reminded Bash that the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith all report directly to the executive branch — and President Joe Biden.

Ramaswamy said journalists need to find out whether the directive to investigate Trump came directly from the president.

He also reminded Bash that Biden lives in a glass house in regard to his handling and storage of classified documents.

Is the mainstream media beyond saving? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (28 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“If Trump’s judgment was bad, President Biden’s judgment is worse for actually bringing a prosecution.”

In a defense of Biden and with no apparent way to verify it, Bash claimed, “President Biden didn’t bring a prosecution.”

The candidate shot back, “The Department of Justice reports [to] the president of the United States.”

Bash responded, “But there is absolutely no evidence, unless you can show me some, that President Biden had anything to do with this prosecution.”

Ramaswamy then took the gloves off.

Just educated @CNN host @DanaBashCNN on basic journalistic obligations: Presidential candidates like me should not have to do the work of the captured news media. The #1 question that matters: what did Biden tell Garland & what did Garland tell Jack Smith. That’s the real target.… pic.twitter.com/SqMZ1rIuuk — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 11, 2023

“With due respect, I think it is shameful that I, as a competitor to President Trump in this race have to ask questions that the media isn’t asking. The job of the political media, if it has one job, is to hold the U.S. government accountable,” he told the network.

Ramaswamy concluded his argument:

“But instead, we’re doing the bidding. You’re seeing the media do the bidding of the U.S. government. Ask the question. Get to the bottom of what Biden told Garland and what Garland told Jack Smith.

“If the same shoe fit the other foot, you would not take their word at face value. Do not take their word now. Get to the bottom of it. Let’s actually restore journalism in this country. That’s what’s actually missing, is getting to the truth.”

To conclude the back-and-forth, Bash laughably claimed she and CNN each work day in and day out to seek the truth.

That is of course wholly untrue. CNN as an organization has had it out for conservatives for years.

The network’s entire business model is an in-kind contribution to the Democratic National Committee. As a whole, the corporate media’s bias is so blatant that outlets such as The Western Journal were founded to keep it in check.

Kudos to Ramaswamy for going into a lion’s den and reminding Bash that she didn’t go to school to become a paid shill for a corrupt federal government.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.