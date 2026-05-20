GOP Primary Results Leave Little Doubt: Trump Still Runs the Republican Party

Tuesday’s Republican primary results prove President Donald Trump still runs the show.

Most notably, farmer and retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein ousted Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie in that state’s primary for its 4th Congressional District, but that wasn’t a one-off.

As Newsweek noted, a host of Trump-backed candidates were victorious on Tuesday, such as incumbents like Kentucky Republican Reps. Hal Rodgers and James Comer. In Georgia, Trump-backed Clay Fuller won the Republican nomination to land former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional district.

Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville won his state’s Republican gubernatorial primary and in Pennsylvania, state Treasurer Stacey Garrity will now face incumbent Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in the general election.

Earlier this month, it was Indiana’s turn, where five of seven state senators who opposed Trump on redistricting in the Hoosier State were turned out by GOP voters.

Trump trumpeted Tuesday’s results in a post on the Truth Social social media platform.

37 WINS. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 0 Losses. Do you get it yet? pic.twitter.com/Z3fN8zb5F6 — 🇺🇸🍩 JULIE DONUTS 🇺🇸🍩 (@Juliedonuts) May 20, 2026

Although Tuesday was not conclusive, as Trump-backed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones is heading to a run-off in his primary against businessman Rick Jackson, it looks like the Trump wing still has this party in its grasp.

Compare that to the Democrats.

Who among them is the leader of the party? Which Democrat’s endorsement is essential in a primary victory?

There is not one name that comes to mind.

Looking ahead to 2028, there isn’t an obvious choice either.

On May 8, USA Today reported that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood at the top of a primary poll in what is a hilariously bad choice by 26 percent of respondents.

It would be better to give former first lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton another shot, despite her various scandals.

The party could try former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigeig in what would be a typical decision based not on merit but profile, given that he is a gay man. Of course, the choice of AOC comes from a similar motivation, as she is a non-white woman.

Republicans don’t have this problem. Trump will be leaving the White House in two years, but the questions about his successor don’t involve choosing from a series of less-than-stellar hopefuls.

It comes down to who is best among his inner circle who are currently shining in their roles — Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance at the moment. And that means the Trump influence over the Republican Party is going to remain after he’s in office.

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