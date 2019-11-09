GOP Puts Schiff in Impeachment Checkmate with 8-Person Witness Request

In the impeachment inquiry that’s shaping up to be more of an anti-Donald Trump chess game, it appears as though Republicans are homing in on the coveted “checkmate.”

Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, has sent a letter to committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff requesting that nine different witnesses testify “in an open setting.”

After a scathing opening that completely dismantles the “sham impeachment process,” Nunes makes his witness requests in an attempt to bring truth to an otherwise “opaque and unfair” inquiry.

The letter pulls out the big guns immediately after, calling for both Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, former board members of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, to speak in front of lawmakers.

Archer, a longtime business partner of Hunter Biden (who’s the son of former Vice President Joe Biden), was requested in the hopes that he could explain the depth of the corruption in Burisma.

TRENDING: Airline Passenger Claims Her Jacket Was Missing from Luggage, Later Found It on Facebook Marketplace

Nunes cites Archer’s “firsthand experiences” with the company as justification for bringing him into the public eye.

With a better understanding of the corruption surrounding Burisma, the truth surrounding President Donald Trump’s skeptical dealings with the country will become abundantly clear.

Hunter Biden, who was kicked out of the United States Navy for cocaine use before nailing a $50,000-per-month gig at Burisma, was also requested for his insight into corruption at the notorious Ukrainian company.

Both of these individuals’ testimony would help make it clear that Trump’s hesitations about Burisma and Ukraine were well-founded.

Will Adam Schiff accept any of these witnesses? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 5% (295 Votes) 95% (5317 Votes)

Ex-Democratic National Committee staffer Alexandra Chalupa is next on the list.

Because of her work with the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, D.C., and her subsequent confirmation that she provided anti-Trump information to both the DNC and Hillary Clinton, Chalupa is an important witness.

It’s hoped that Chalupa’s testimony will shed light on the extent of Ukraine’s alleged anti-Trump meddling in the 2016 election.

Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale is also identified as an important witness.

Although Hale previously testified as part of the impeachment inquiry, his knowledge of foreign assistance reviews is going to be crucial for Republicans.

RELATED: Trump Invited Ukraine Pres. to WH 2 Different Times, No Strings Attached - The Quid Pro Quo Narrative Is a Lie

A request for former National Security Council official Tim Morrison to appear alongside Army Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (if Vindman testifies) is also vitally important for Republicans.

Morrison listened in on the July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that sparked the entire Ukraine “scandal,” and should be able to confirm or deny Vindman’s testimony.

Nellie Ohr, a key player in the Fusion GPS controversy, is also on the list.

This may come as a surprise to some, but her potential testimony would reveal to what extent Fusion GPS secured information from Ukrainian sources.

Since Fusion GPS assisted with much of the notorious (and disproven) anti-Trump Steele dossier, this has a direct impact on allegations of foreign interference in the 2016 election.

Ambassador Kurt Volker, called as a witness for his “firsthand knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Ukraine,” would be an important witness for Republicans to question in front of the American people.

Finally, Nunes requests that the anonymous whistleblower, along with anyone who helped him or her draft their original complaint, testify as well.

The whistleblower’s ties to Joe Biden and Schiff, as well as their alleged anti-Trump bias, present plenty of questions that the American people deserve the answers to.

Schiff, whose office had contact with the whistleblower before his complaint went public, was called to testify by Nunes on Friday.

Thanks to new rules voted in by House Democrats, Schiff and his cronies have the ultimate say over which witnesses are approved in this shamelessly partisan impeachment process.

Nunes has Schiff between a rock and a hard place.

If he agrees to these requests, America will get a firsthand look at the corruption Trump has been trying to fight and the origins of the impeachment sham.

Any denial of these requests will only confirm that Democrats want the president booted by any means necessary.

It remains to be seen if any of Nunes’ requests are honored.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.