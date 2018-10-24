SECTIONS
GOP Quick To Condemn Violence After Deadly Packages Are Sent to Obama, Clinton

By Steven Beyer
at 10:06am
Several high-profile Republicans were quick to condemn the individual or individuals who sent packages containing potentially explosive materials to former President Barack Obama and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

On Wednesday, explosive devices were found addressed to Obama and Clinton. ABC News reported that the packages “are of similar pipe-bomb-style construction.”

Republicans quickly condemned the violent actions.

“Those behind such reprehensible acts must be brought to justice,” tweeted Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. “We cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures. I am grateful to the @SecretService, Capitol Police, and all law enforcement who guard against these threats.”

Rep. Steve Scalise, who is no stranger to political violence, having been shot at a softball practice, condemned the actions as well.

“These attempted attacks that have been made are beyond criminal, they are acts of pure terror,” the Louisiana congressman tweeted. “Violence and terror have no place in our politics or anywhere else in our society.”

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch also condemned the incident.

“This must stop. Political passion cannot become violence,” Hatch said. “We as Americans must take a step back from the brink and work to bring the temperature down.”

Other GOP lawmakers joined with the Republican leaders.

“These threats are absolutely unacceptable,” said Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy. “Those responsible for threatening former U.S. leaders, or any American, with explosive devices need to be punished by the full extent of the law.”

“Violence and threats are completely unacceptable in our country,” wrote Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon. He said the person or persons who conducted these actions would be “punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Pennsylvania Rep. Lou Barletta echoed the sentiment, saying that no matter where people stand politically, “we must all condemn violent acts like this.”

