GOP Quick To Condemn Violence After Deadly Packages Are Sent to Obama, Clinton

Several high-profile Republicans were quick to condemn the individual or individuals who sent packages containing potentially explosive materials to former President Barack Obama and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

On Wednesday, explosive devices were found addressed to Obama and Clinton. ABC News reported that the packages “are of similar pipe-bomb-style construction.”

Republicans quickly condemned the violent actions.

“Those behind such reprehensible acts must be brought to justice,” tweeted Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. “We cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures. I am grateful to the @SecretService, Capitol Police, and all law enforcement who guard against these threats.”

Those behind such reprehensible acts must be brought to justice. We cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures. I am grateful to the @SecretService, Capitol Police, and all law enforcement who guard against these threats. https://t.co/HUQQxynU9h — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) October 24, 2018

Rep. Steve Scalise, who is no stranger to political violence, having been shot at a softball practice, condemned the actions as well.

“These attempted attacks that have been made are beyond criminal, they are acts of pure terror,” the Louisiana congressman tweeted. “Violence and terror have no place in our politics or anywhere else in our society.”

These attempted attacks that have been made are beyond criminal, they are acts of pure terror. Violence and terror have no place in our politics or anywhere else in our society. — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 24, 2018

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch also condemned the incident.

“This must stop. Political passion cannot become violence,” Hatch said. “We as Americans must take a step back from the brink and work to bring the temperature down.”

This must stop. Political passion cannot become violence. We as Americans must take a step back from the brink and work to bring the temperature down.https://t.co/FLlcilrAha — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 24, 2018

Other GOP lawmakers joined with the Republican leaders.

“These threats are absolutely unacceptable,” said Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy. “Those responsible for threatening former U.S. leaders, or any American, with explosive devices need to be punished by the full extent of the law.”

These threats are absolutely unacceptable. Those responsible for threatening former U.S. leaders, or any American, with explosive devices need to be punished by the full extent of the law. https://t.co/yinGUDlwrg — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) October 24, 2018

“Violence and threats are completely unacceptable in our country,” wrote Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon. He said the person or persons who conducted these actions would be “punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Violence & threats are completely unacceptable in our country. Those responsible for this hatred should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. I am thankful for the great job the secret service does & the Obama’s and Clinton’s safety in this ordeal. https://t.co/tcwGVtgU5t — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) October 24, 2018

Pennsylvania Rep. Lou Barletta echoed the sentiment, saying that no matter where people stand politically, “we must all condemn violent acts like this.”

I stand by what I said yesterday: no matter what side of the aisle you're on, we must all condemn violent acts like this and the dangerous rhetoric that encourages them. We can't allow these acts to escalate to what we saw last year on the baseball field.https://t.co/zXkvz4XasN — Rep. Lou Barletta (@RepLouBarletta) October 24, 2018

