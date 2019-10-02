SECTIONS
News
Print

GOP Rep Accuses Media of Falsely Reporting He Backs Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Mark AmodeiDavid Calvert / Getty ImagesU.S. Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) speaks at the Peppermill Resort Spa/Casino February 22, 2016 in Reno, Nevada. (David Calvert / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 1, 2019 at 5:16pm
Print

Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada accused mainstream media outlets of falsely reporting he supports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The New York Times ran a story on Friday with the headline, “Mark Amodei Is First House Republican to Support Trump Impeachment Inquiry.”

The Times even tweeted out a graphic reflecting the congressman’s support.

TRENDING: GOP Rep. Gaetz Digs Up Audio of Schiff Telling ‘Ukrainian Politician’ He’ll Accept Dirt on Trump

The Nevada Independent headlined its article, “Amodei on Trump impeachment inquiry: ‘Let’s put it through the process and see what happens.'”

The article quoted the lawmaker — who is the only Republican on the Silver State’s congressional delegation — saying, “I’m a big fan of oversight, so let’s let the committees get to work and see where it goes.”

“Using government agencies to, if it’s proven, to put your finger on the scale of an election, I don’t think that’s right,” he added. “If it turns out that it’s something along those lines, then there’s a problem.”

Do you think the mainstream media falsely reported where Amodie stands?

Never-Trumper Bill Kristol celebrated the news, quoting Amodei saying, “Let the committees get to work and see where it goes … Using government agencies to, if it’s proven, to put your finger on the scale of an election, I don’t think that’s right.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Democratic Coalition chairman Jon Cooper also trumpeted the development.

Amodei responded to the media frenzy caused by his comments with a tweet and a statement, saying, “I now have full appreciation of how the President feels,” presumably about fake news.

“In no way, shape, or form, did I indicate support for impeachment,” Amodei said in the statement.

RELATED: Maxine Waters Declares Impeachment Isn't Enough for Trump, He Needs 'Solitary Confinement'

Rather, he was trying to communicate his support for a resolution, which unanimously passed the House and Senate, calling for the whistleblower’s complaint to be transmitted to the respective body’s intelligence committees.

Amodei sought to drive the point home during an appearance on Fox News on Saturday.

“So the fact of the matter is, we voted along with everybody else in the House and Senate, to follow regular order to send the whistleblower thing to the two intelligence committees and then basically said ‘listen, let’s see what the committees find out,” Amodei told Fox host Neil Cavuto.

“There are lots of Democrats and Republicans who say we’re process people,” he added. “Let’s see what it says, and I don’t think that makes them pro or con anything.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







GOP Rep Accuses Media of Falsely Reporting He Backs Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Did Pelosi Admit She Knew Content of Ukraine Call Before It Was Released?
Historian Victor Davis Hanson Says 2020 Will Be Far Better Than Even Trump Imagines
House Ethics Committee Reviewing Potential Violation by Rashida Tlaib, Considering Full Investigation
Flake Urges Former GOP Senate Colleagues to 'Save Your Souls,' Fight Against Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×