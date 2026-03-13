GOP Rep. Announces He's Boycotting Nearly All Senate Bills Until the SAVE America Act Is Passed

Rep. Brandon Gill, a Republican from Texas, said he will boycott almost all Senate legislation until the upper chamber sends the “SAVE America Act” to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

“I’ll be voting ‘no’ on all Senate bills – other than DHS funding – until the Senate passes the SAVE America Act,” he wrote on the social media website X.

I’ll be voting “no” on all Senate bills – other than DHS funding – until the Senate passes the SAVE America Act. — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 13, 2026

Gill, an avid supporter of Trump, added, “I encourage all of my colleagues in the House to do the same.”

His comments come just two days after one of his Texas colleagues — Republican Sen. John Cornyn — called on fellow Senate Republicans to change the filibuster rules so they can pass the “SAVE America Act,” as he faces a primary runoff against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Cornyn, 74, wrote an op-ed that was posted to his official website and published by the New York Post, outlining why he wants to take action.

A brief message above the opinion piece cited “unprecedented Democrat obstruction” as the main reason for moving forward, adding that, “Republicans can deliver on the America First agenda and the mandate given to them and President Trump by the American people.”

“In 2022, Chuck Schumer and 47 other Senate Democrats tried to change the rules of the US Senate and ‘nuke’ the filibuster to ram through a left-wing takeover of election laws,” Cornyn wrote. “They were just barely stopped by two holdout Democrats who were promptly driven out of their party and into retirement.”

The former Republican whip, who serves as the chairman of several powerful subcommittees, accused Democrats of “weaponizing” Senate rules to block election reform.

He added that “Democrats, with their votes and statements, have already dealt the filibuster a fatal blow: The Senate rules will change eventually, whether Republicans like it or not.”

“After careful consideration, I support whatever changes to Senate rules that may prove necessary for us to get the SAVE America Act and homeland security funding past the Democrats’ obstruction, through the Senate, and on the president’s desk for his signature,” Cornyn declared.

He also endorsed invoking the “talking filibuster,” which would force Democrats to continually speak in defense of their position. Once Democrats are either exhausted or sign a cloture petition to end debate, the legislation can be passed with a simple majority.

In the event of a 50-50 tie, Vice President J.D. Vance would cast the deciding vote.

The president has stated that the “SAVE America Act” is a top priority for his administration and should also be at the top of the agenda for Republican lawmakers, yet they’ve been unable to get anything through Congress.

Polling shows an overwhelming majority of the country supports election integrity measures such as voter ID and proof of citizenship.

Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune finally acquiesced on Thursday and announced he’d bring the “SAVE America Act” to the floor, following immense pressure from Trump, other lawmakers, and the public at large.

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