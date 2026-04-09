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Rep. Maria Salazar speaks during a press conference on immigration outside the U.S. Capitol Building on May 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Rep. Maria Salazar speaks during a press conference on immigration outside the U.S. Capitol Building on May 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

The GOP Rep. Behind New Amnesty Push Keeps Digging Herself a Deeper Hole

 By Michael Schwarz  April 9, 2026 at 11:41am
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Some elected Republicans have perfected the art of gaslighting their voters while stabbing them in their backs.

For instance, Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Republican from Florida, insisted on Thursday against all evidence that her proposed “DIGNIDAD Act” did not mean amnesty for illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, conservatives on X, who cannot agree on much lately, united in their disdain for Salazar’s amnesty bill.

In July 2025, Salazar tried in vain to guilt President Donald Trump into supporting her proposal.

Conservatives opposed her then, and they oppose her now. But that did not stop the lawmaker from pushing amnesty as “dignity.”

“There’s a fundamental misconception about what ‘amnesty’ really means,” Salazar wrote Thursday. “Amnesty is looking the other way: no consequences, no accountability, just more chaos. That’s the system we’ve had for decades. The Dignity Act ends it with enforcement, accountability, real penalties, and ZERO tolerance for criminals. That’s not amnesty. That’s law and order!”

Data analyst Jennica Pounds, who goes by “DataRepublican” on X, expressed disbelief that Salazar tried to justify her amnesty nonsense.

“Really? You got schooled in the true institutional meaning of ‘Dignity’ and you’re doubling down on it?” Pounds wrote.

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Meanwhile, “MOM of DataRepublican” entered the conversation and predicted a fresh wave of illegal immigration should the bill pass.

Then, Salazar tried to counter that assertion by posting more misleading claims.

Happily, Salazar received no discernible support on X.

Many users simply pointed to the bill’s text or to Salazar’s own words and called her out on her gaslighting.

Of course, conservatives have long suspected amnesty proponents of sinister motives.

“Maria Salazar needs her slave labor!!!” one user wrote.

In truth, nearly all Democrats and some Republicans, particularly their donors, do regard illegal aliens as cheap labor.

Whether Salazar does too, we cannot say. But we can say that American patriots should regard her amnesty bill — not to mention her lame efforts to justify it — as beneath contempt.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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