The GOP Rep. Behind New Amnesty Push Keeps Digging Herself a Deeper Hole

Some elected Republicans have perfected the art of gaslighting their voters while stabbing them in their backs.

For instance, Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Republican from Florida, insisted on Thursday against all evidence that her proposed “DIGNIDAD Act” did not mean amnesty for illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, conservatives on X, who cannot agree on much lately, united in their disdain for Salazar’s amnesty bill.

In July 2025, Salazar tried in vain to guilt President Donald Trump into supporting her proposal.

Conservatives opposed her then, and they oppose her now. But that did not stop the lawmaker from pushing amnesty as “dignity.”

“There’s a fundamental misconception about what ‘amnesty’ really means,” Salazar wrote Thursday. “Amnesty is looking the other way: no consequences, no accountability, just more chaos. That’s the system we’ve had for decades. The Dignity Act ends it with enforcement, accountability, real penalties, and ZERO tolerance for criminals. That’s not amnesty. That’s law and order!”

There’s a fundamental misconception about what “amnesty” really means. Amnesty is looking the other way: no consequences, no accountability, just more chaos. That’s the system we’ve had for decades. The Dignity Act ends it with enforcement, accountability, real penalties, and… pic.twitter.com/2SfE5msOPj — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 9, 2026

Data analyst Jennica Pounds, who goes by “DataRepublican” on X, expressed disbelief that Salazar tried to justify her amnesty nonsense.

“Really? You got schooled in the true institutional meaning of ‘Dignity’ and you’re doubling down on it?” Pounds wrote.

Really? You got schooled in the true institutional meaning of “Dignity” and you’re doubling down on it? — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 9, 2026

Meanwhile, “MOM of DataRepublican” entered the conversation and predicted a fresh wave of illegal immigration should the bill pass.

Then, Salazar tried to counter that assertion by posting more misleading claims.

No it won’t. It actually locks in permanent enforcement measures (border security, mandatory E-verify, and ends catch and release for asylum seekers). None of these are currently codified in law, and until they are, they can keep being changed by the Executive. And therefore… https://t.co/5nuGrqqgOY — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 9, 2026

Happily, Salazar received no discernible support on X.

Many users simply pointed to the bill’s text or to Salazar’s own words and called her out on her gaslighting.

@data_republican is right, and there is no way you’re going to be able to frame this to make it acceptable to the American people who actually understand what your bill says. pic.twitter.com/UGAYbpmx8k — Amber (@AmberGirl3) April 9, 2026

You’re the one who admitted this bill is a step towards granting illegal aliens CITIZENSHIP. “Give them dignity. At some point in the future, another legislator will write another law to give them a path to citizenship.” Your words. The dignity act is an amnesty bill. You can… pic.twitter.com/ffA02LGtde — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 9, 2026

Of course, conservatives have long suspected amnesty proponents of sinister motives.

“Maria Salazar needs her slave labor!!!” one user wrote.

Maria Salazar needs her slave labor!!! — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 9, 2026

In truth, nearly all Democrats and some Republicans, particularly their donors, do regard illegal aliens as cheap labor.

Whether Salazar does too, we cannot say. But we can say that American patriots should regard her amnesty bill — not to mention her lame efforts to justify it — as beneath contempt.

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