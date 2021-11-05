GOP Rep. Boebert Wears 'Let's Go Brandon' Dress, Trolls AOC's Infamous 'Tax the Rich' Dress

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert appeared to mock New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden Thursday night with a photo of her wearing a dress emblazoned with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” while standing alongside former President Donald Trump.

“It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement! #LGB” the post read.

The dress got a thumbs up from Trump.

The “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase referred to the viral trend following an early October NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Race winner Brandon Brown was interviewed by an NBC reporter who claimed the crowd in the background was chanting, “Let’s go Brandon.”

The crowd was actually chanting, “F*** Joe Biden.”

The chant quickly spread across a wide variety of sporting events, ranging from college football games to the Major League Baseball playoffs and a New York Jets game.

The use of “Let’s Go Brandon” in white letters on the back of Boebert’s red dress appeared to mock Ocasio-Cortez and her “Tax the Rich” dress.

Ocasio-Cortez wore a strapless gown with “Tax the Rich” emblazoned on the back to the Met Gala in September.

The gala, a fundraiser that became a major New York City society event, comes with a $35,000 ticket price or a fee of $250,000 for a table, according to the Washington Examiner, which noted that the lavish cost might make it seem an unlikely place to find a self-proclaimed socialist.

Actor Michael Rapaport jabbed Ocasio-Cortez for her fashion choice.

“Custom TAX THE RICH dress while at the most elitist event in the world. @aoc will soon be rich with a ginormous production deal from somewhere & done with Politics, guarantee it. Stop treating ANY of these people like celebrities they are public servants that work for US,” he wrote on Instagram.

Tiana Lowe, writing for the Examiner, said the event’s outfit was both in bad taste but also bad politics.

“And for AOC in particular, it’s an act of political suicide, not in terms of her own electoral fate (good luck explaining why you partied with the girlfriend of the richest man on the planet and Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife!), but for the entire Democratic agenda,” she wrote.

“We can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions,” Ocasio-Cortez said, according to USA Today.

“While the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have some conversations about it.”

