GOP Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas denounced Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for her activities regarding illegal immigration
GOP Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas denounced Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for her activities regarding illegal immigration. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)

GOP Rep Calls for Ilhan Omar to Be Deported After Viral Clip Shows Her Attempting to Thwart ICE

 By Randy DeSoto  February 5, 2025 at 3:28pm
GOP Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas called for Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to be deported after a clip of her surfaced advising illegal immigrants how to not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“America would be a better place if @IlhanMN were deported back to Somalia,” Gill wrote Tuesday on social media platform X in response to the video.

He added in a second post, “We should have never let Ilhan Omar into our country.”

Omar came to the U.S. with her family as a war refugee from Somalia in 1995 and became a naturalized citizen in 2000, when she was 17 years old, according to The Hill.

She was first elected to Congress in 2018.

In the clip that Gill shared, English subtitles indicated that Omar, speaking Somali, told a reporter what Somalians who are in the country illegally should do when speaking with ICE officers.

“You are not obligated to answer their questions. Just state that you were advised by a lawyer not to answer questions,” Omar told the reporter.

“Disclosure of your name, immigration status, and the mode of entry is not mandatory. Learn the laws and prepare yourself and refrain from disclosing information that you would prefer them not to know,” Omar said.

A representative for Gill told The Hill, “Representative Omar’s conduct raises questions about to whom she is most loyal — the American people or illegal aliens from Somalia. Representative Gill simply stated that it is disgraceful for a sitting Congresswoman and US citizen to facilitate the invasion of our country by illegal alien Somalis.”

Appearing on CNN Tuesday night, the congresswoman was asked if she wanted to respond to Elon Musk accusing her of engaging in illegal conduct by counseling people not to comply with ICE.

“It just shows you how much he lacks an understanding of what the laws of the country are,” Omar asserted.

“It is important for people to exercise their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent unless they feel confident that they have the legal protections that they need,” she added.

“Nobody needs to put themselves at jeopardy by speaking to law enforcement if they do not have the advice of lawyers, and we continue to tell people that.”

