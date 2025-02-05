GOP Rep Calls for Ilhan Omar to Be Deported After Viral Clip Shows Her Attempting to Thwart ICE

GOP Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas called for Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to be deported after a clip of her surfaced advising illegal immigrants how to not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“America would be a better place if @IlhanMN were deported back to Somalia,” Gill wrote Tuesday on social media platform X in response to the video.

America would be a better place if @IlhanMN were deported back to Somalia. https://t.co/ABjBQX9DXx — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) February 4, 2025

He added in a second post, “We should have never let Ilhan Omar into our country.”

Omar came to the U.S. with her family as a war refugee from Somalia in 1995 and became a naturalized citizen in 2000, when she was 17 years old, according to The Hill.

She was first elected to Congress in 2018.

In the clip that Gill shared, English subtitles indicated that Omar, speaking Somali, told a reporter what Somalians who are in the country illegally should do when speaking with ICE officers.

“You are not obligated to answer their questions. Just state that you were advised by a lawyer not to answer questions,” Omar told the reporter.

“Disclosure of your name, immigration status, and the mode of entry is not mandatory. Learn the laws and prepare yourself and refrain from disclosing information that you would prefer them not to know,” Omar said.

A representative for Gill told The Hill, “Representative Omar’s conduct raises questions about to whom she is most loyal — the American people or illegal aliens from Somalia. Representative Gill simply stated that it is disgraceful for a sitting Congresswoman and US citizen to facilitate the invasion of our country by illegal alien Somalis.”

She is breaking the law. Literally. Outright. https://t.co/T4mrPDvcNy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

Appearing on CNN Tuesday night, the congresswoman was asked if she wanted to respond to Elon Musk accusing her of engaging in illegal conduct by counseling people not to comply with ICE.

Ilhan Omar says Elon Musk “lacks an understanding of U.S. laws” in response to him quoting her viral video telling illegal Somalis to stay silent if questioned by ICE pic.twitter.com/62RaBvw5bI — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) February 4, 2025



“It just shows you how much he lacks an understanding of what the laws of the country are,” Omar asserted.

“It is important for people to exercise their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent unless they feel confident that they have the legal protections that they need,” she added.

“Nobody needs to put themselves at jeopardy by speaking to law enforcement if they do not have the advice of lawyers, and we continue to tell people that.”

