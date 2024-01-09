There’s a scene in every ’90s detective TV show right before the end when the culprit suddenly starts admitting to all his crimes.

It seems like Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas may have reached that point.

Mayorkas has been saying the quiet part out loud a lot lately, and it’s both concerning and downright sinister.

On Thursday, the secretary admitted on Fox News’ “Special Report” that reports of over 70 percent of migrants being released into the U.S. daily “would not surprise me at all.”

“And I will tell you that when individuals are released, they are released into immigration enforcement proceedings. They are on alternatives to detention. And we have returned or removed a record number of individuals. We are enforcing the laws that Congress has passed,” he told host Bret Baier.

Then, on Monday, Mayorkas confessed to Border Patrol agents during a meeting in Eagle Pass, Texas, that the current rate of release for migrants caught illegally crossing the southern U.S. border is actually “above 85 percent,” Fox News reported, citing three Border Patrol sources who were present.

The National Border Patrol Council confirmed the story as it responded to a post about the meeting by Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

“Your sources are correct,” the union said on X. “During this meeting, [union president] Brandon Judd told Mayorkas that Americans have the right to know the facts about what’s going on at the border. It was at that point Mayorkas admitted that ‘over 85%’ of the people illegally crossing our border are being released.”

Your sources are correct. During this meeting, Brandon Judd told Mayorkas that Americans have the right to know the facts about what’s going on at the border. It was at that point Mayorkas admitted that “over 85%” of the people illegally crossing our border are being released. https://t.co/j5h18B9mKs — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) January 8, 2024



But probably the most sinister of all the Mayorkas confessions allegedly happened at a closed-door meeting with House Republicans, according to Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida.

According to the congresswoman, when GOP members told the secretary behind closed doors that “you’re getting ready to be impeached,” he responded, “You’re not going to like who comes next.”

Cammack recounted the story to Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on Monday, eliciting a shocked “Whoa!” from the “Outnumbered” host.

Fox News’ @HARRISFAULKNER visibly STUNNED after @Kat_Cammack drops BOMBSHELL allegation that Sec. Mayorkas told Congressional members behind closed doors that if they impeach him they won’t “like who comes next.” Read: https://t.co/HbJikMTQLZ pic.twitter.com/y6gaSwUzCa — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) January 8, 2024



“I asked him if that was a threat, and he just smiled,” Cammack continued. “This man is dangerous, he knows exactly what he’s doing and he is two-faced. We need to get rid of him now.”

“What did he mean, ‘who comes next’?” Faulkner asked.

“Well, that was the big question,” the congresswoman responded.

“I asked him. I said, ‘Is that a threat?’ And he just smiled, and I thought, ‘This man knows exactly what he’s doing,'” she said.

“This is 100 percent by design. They want an open border crisis, whether it is for an election, whether it’s for future votes as they work to get rid of citizenship as a requirement for voting, we’re not sure,” Cammack continued.

Do you think Mayorkas will be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 83% (1452 Votes) No: 17% (306 Votes)

“But he was very, very clear in what he said, and there were other members in the room. So I will never forget that, and as we go to impeach him for his negligence, for him destroying our national security and eroding our national sovereignty, that will be top of mind,” she said.

Mayorkas may be dangerous, but he is almost just as certainly right about Republicans not liking who would come next.

As Cammack said, the crisis at the border isn’t happening because of Mayorkas’ ineptitude; it’s happening as part of a deliberate plan, the full extent of which none of us may as yet understand.

What the homeland security secretary said does not sound like a casual comment — it’s a chilling warning.

Although Mayorkas definitely deserves justice, it’s almost guaranteed we would get someone just as bad, or even worse, as his replacement.

As in those old detective shows, putting one criminal away doesn’t change the plot line — there’s always another evildoer in the next episode.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is literally the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one, 248 years of American history will have finally come to an end — ended by wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a simple Western Journal membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.