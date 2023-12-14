GOP Rep. Comer Says He Stopped Going on 'Fox & Friends' Because of Steve Doocy

If Fox News wants to interview the man in charge of the House investigation into President Joe Biden, they’re going to have to do it during a program other than “Fox & Friends.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer says he won’t be appearing on that show — at least not while Steve Doocy is one of the co-hosts.

The Kentucky Republican made the comment to Eric Bolling — himself a former Fox personality who now hosts his own show on Newsmax.

“Forget the Democrats like Dan Goldman who say there’s no evidence,” Bolling said Wednesday in video shared by Mediaite. “My concern is when the media, especially the conservative media, starts siding with the Bidens.

“Listen to Steve Doocy over at Fox saying you don’t have evidence,” he offered as an example.

Bolling then played a clip of Doocy on Fox.

“The Republicans at this point don’t have — they have a lot of ledgers and spreadsheets, but they have not connected the dots,” Doocy said in the clip. “They’ve connected the dots, the Department of Justice did on Hunter, but they have not shown where Joe Biden, you know, did anything illegally.”

Bolling, whom The Hill described as “regularly critical of” his former employers at Fox, asked Comer, “Why would Doocy say, after all the work you’ve done, that you have nothing?”

Comer said, somewhat cryptically, that he had a “theory” as to why Doocy has questioned his committee’s investigation into the Biden family.

Do you watch Fox News anymore? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 28% (113 Votes) No: 72% (296 Votes)

“He’s had that position from the very beginning,” Comer told Bolling. “I’ve quit going on Fox & Friends because of Doocy, you know? I mean, he’s the one guy on Fox that’s been very critical of the investigation.

“I have my theory why, and we’ll talk about that at a later point, but at the end of the day, he’s entitled to his opinion, but I don’t think the average viewer of Fox News agrees with Doocy one bit,” the representative from Kentucky added.

As for Doocy’s accusation that the House Oversight Committee has so far failed to tie President Biden directly to his son’s allegedly shady business dealings, Come — unsurprisingly — disagreed.

“Well I think we’ve done a pretty good job connecting the dots,” Comer claimed. “We’ve traced two checks from influence peddling schemes going directly into Joe Biden’s pocket.”

He added that voters shared his opinion that the Biden investigation needed to continue, no matter what Doocy might think.

“Even 40% of the Democrats are concerned that Joe Biden has violated the law with his family’s shady business,” he said, without citing the source of that figure.

“The American people expect somebody to investigate the president of the United States for public corruption, and thank God the Oversight Committee is,” he concluded.

Hunter Biden had been subpoenaed to testify before the committee under oath yesterday, but chose instead to hold a public news conference. Republican House members intend to push the House to hold him in contempt of Congress.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.