If one GOP representative has her way, the extortionists and money launderers in Congress will have to pay a heavy price.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida has drafted a bill that would “require Members of Congress who advocate for providing military support for Ukraine to enlist in the armed forces and to serve on active duty in support of a contingency operation.”

She has called it the Senators Can Help Underpin Military Engagement and Readiness Act, or the SCHUMER Act, named for Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who recently warned that young Americans might find themselves in harm’s way unless Congress agrees to throw $60 billion more into the bottomless pit of Ukraine’s war against Russia, which some regard as a giant money-laundering operation designed to enrich the U.S. establishment and the military-industrial complex.

The reprehensible Senate majority leader made his disgusting threat while urging Republicans to support a since-defeated war-spending bill that masqueraded as border-security legislation.

“If we don’t aid Ukraine, Putin will walk all over Ukraine. We will lose the war, and we could be fighting in Eastern Europe in a NATO ally in a few years. Americans won’t like that,” Schumer told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Monday.

Readers may view Schumer’s full litany of threats in the clip below.

Chuck Schumer says if the border bill isn’t passed, Americans will regret it and might be sent to fight in Ukraine. Insanity pic.twitter.com/N1fAYHrUCo — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 5, 2024

Aside from monsters who harm the weak and innocent, warmongers and war profiteers rank as humankind’s vilest criminals.

Within that class of miscreants, elected officials who leave their own citizens’ border defenseless and then use that open border as leverage to secure funding for foreign wars — all the while knowing that the alleged “border security” portion of the bill amounts to keeping that border open — occupy a special place of dishonor. If that kind of behavior does not qualify as extortion, then nothing does.

For Schumer and anyone who threatens young Americans with combat unless congressional warmongers and war profiteers get their way, one hopes that hell has open borders.

Luna undoubtedly reacted to Schumer’s comments in much the same way.

While she apparently did not yet intend for her bill to become public, she nonetheless confirmed its existence.

“To whoever leaked my bill: Congratulations, you played yourself. I make no apologies. My bill, the SCHUMER Act, would require Members of Congress to fight on the front lines in Ukraine if they support Schumer’s calls for American sons & daughters to fight,” Luna wrote Thursday on the social media platform X.

To whoever leaked my bill: Congratulations, you played yourself. I make no apologies. My bill, the SCHUMER Act, would require Members of Congress to fight on the front lines in Ukraine if they support Schumer’s calls for American sons & daughters to fight.… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 8, 2024

Luna’s tweet also clarified one potential point of confusion stemming from the Daily Mail headline.

That outlet wrote that Luna’s bill would force members of Congress into the active-duty military if they supported Schumer’s $60 billion aid to Ukraine.

Her tweet, however, showed that she meant to target senators and representatives who called for U.S. combat troops in Ukraine. The leaked bill, as reported by the Daily Mail, lent itself to the same reading.

That bill, of course, has no chance of passing. She might as well have drafted legislation imposing term limits or a congressional pay decrease.

Still, she made a patriotic statement. And nothing more admirable has come out of Congress in quite some time.

