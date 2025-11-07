GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik Launches Challenge to 'Worst Governor in America' Kathy Hochul - Polling Shows Upset Potential

The time has come to rid New York state of the “worst governor in America,” according to Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

Stefanik on Friday officially launched her campaign to unseat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Kathy Hochul is the Worst Governor in America. Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation with the highest taxes, highest energy, utilities, rent, and grocery bills,” Stefanik posted on X as she unveiled her first campaign video.

“When New Yorkers were looking for leadership from our Governor, she bent the knee to the raging Defund the Police, Tax Hiking Communist causing catastrophe for New York families,” Stefanik posted.

“I am running for Governor to make New York affordable and safe FOR ALL. Democrats, Republicans, and Independents will unify to save our state. It’s time to: FIRE HOCHUL. SAVE NEW YORK,” she wrote.

Stefanik later posted her endorsement from New York state Republican Chairman Ed Cox .

“Elise Stefanik is a unifier and a party builder with the brains, the guts and the resources to win statewide next year. She has fought for our principles every day of her career, and never backs down. She is the warrior we need to lead the fight against Democrats’ corrupt Albany machine,” he said.

“Thanks to Kathy Hochul and Democrats, New York leads the nation in outmigration as the most taxed, least free, least affordable state in America. There will not be a Republican primary and a year from now, Elise will lead our team to victory over Kathy Hochul, end one-party Democrat rule, and make New York affordable again,” he said.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New York last had a Republican governor during the era of former Gov. Geroge Pataki, whose final term ended in 2006. However, a survey from the Manhattan Institute shows that a year out from the election, Stefanik has a chance against Hochul.

The poll found Stefanik led Hochul 43 percent to 42 percent. A matchup between Stefanik and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, who is waging a primary against Hochul, shows Stanik with a 43 percent to 37 percent margin.

The survey was taken between Oct. 22 and Oct. 26 and sampled 600 likely voters in the New York City mayor’s race and 300 registered voters across the state. The margin of error is three percentage points for the New York City sample, and 3.3 percentage points for the statewide sample.

Now more than ever, New Yorkers need a strong check and balance in the Governor’s Office to counterbalance jihadist terrorist sympathizer Commie Mamdani. It won’t be the Worst Governor in America @KathyHochul. Mamdani owns her and pulls Hochul’s strings like a puppet master. pic.twitter.com/tGAxTcYB4H — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 7, 2025

Although in New York state the tables are tilted in favor of Democrats, Hochul, who was elected in 2022 after taking the reins when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in 2021, has a stiff contest that year, as noted by Politico,

Hochul was elected with 52.9 percent of the vote against 47.1 percent for then-Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is now the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

As of August, the independent voter project reported that New York has 5.86 million Democrats, (47.4 percent of the state’s overall total enrollment), 2.82 million Republicans, 3.12 million independents, and 564,000 members of other parties.

